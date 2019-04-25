Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecting in their board exams

It’s time for a vacation for the hard-working child actors of television. It’s a known fact that the kids from the showbiz have a tough time as they act for their TV show and, at the same time, study on the sets. Due to their love for acting, they juggle their schools and colleges and prep for examinations. The exams having been done and dusted, the kids are having a gala time on the sets. However, not for too long!
Just as the dates for the results of 10th and 12th standards near, celebrity kids gear up to collect their mark sheets. in.com spoke with a few of such child actors who are anxiously awaiting their results. We spoke with Samay Shah, popularly known as Gogi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anushka Sen from Jhansi Ki Rani, Hetal Gada who’s seen in Aapke Aa Jane Se and Avneet Kaur from Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and asked them how much they were expecting in their results. It is Hetal who has the highest expectations of all the actors from her exams! Here’s looking at all the actors and their expectations…
Samay Shah
Actor: Samay Shah (Gogi)
Show: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
College: Thakur College
Stream: Commerce
Grade: 12th
Expectations: 75 %
Anushka Sen
Actor: Anushka Sen
Show: Jhansi Ki Rani
College: Ryan International School
Stream: Commerce
Grade: 11th
Expectations: 70 % to 80 %
Hetal Gada
Actor: Hetal Gada
Show: Aapke Aa Jane Se
School: Saint Xavier’s School
Grade: 10th
Expectations: 85 %
Avneet Kaur
Actor: Avneet Kaur
Show: Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga
College: Nirmala College
Stream: Commerce
Grade: 11th
Expectations: 60 %