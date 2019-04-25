Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecting in their board exams

Onkar Kulkarni April 26 2019, 9.51 am April 26 2019, 9.51 am

It’s time for a vacation for the hard-working child actors of television. It’s a known fact that the kids from the showbiz have a tough time as they act for their TV show and, at the same time, study on the sets. Due to their love for acting, they juggle their schools and colleges and prep for examinations. The exams having been done and dusted, the kids are having a gala time on the sets. However, not for too long!

Just as the dates for the results of 10th and 12th standards near, celebrity kids gear up to collect their mark sheets. in.com spoke with a few of such child actors who are anxiously awaiting their results. We spoke with Samay Shah, popularly known as Gogi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anushka Sen from Jhansi Ki Rani, Hetal Gada who’s seen in Aapke Aa Jane Se and Avneet Kaur from Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and asked them how much they were expecting in their results. It is Hetal who has the highest expectations of all the actors from her exams! Here’s looking at all the actors and their expectations…

Samay Shah

Actor: Samay Shah (Gogi)

Show: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

College: Thakur College

Stream: Commerce

Grade: 12th

Expectations: 75 %

Anushka Sen

Actor: Anushka Sen

Show: Jhansi Ki Rani

College: Ryan International School

Stream: Commerce

Grade: 11th

Expectations: 70 % to 80 %

Hetal Gada

Actor: Hetal Gada

Show: Aapke Aa Jane Se

School: Saint Xavier’s School

Grade: 10th

Expectations: 85 %

Avneet Kaur

Actor: Avneet Kaur

Show: Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

College: Nirmala College

Stream: Commerce

Grade: 11th

Expectations: 60 %