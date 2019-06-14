Rushabh Dhruv June 14 2019, 5.58 pm June 14 2019, 5.58 pm

It's that time of the year when we all want to go on a mini-vacay, away from our mundane life. While Bollywood's power couple Saifeena and Taimur Ali Khan are already holidaying in Tuscany, seems like television stars are no different. Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and his ladylove Asha Negi are also holidaying. If you happen to be an avid follower of television stars then you'll know how the trio are inseparable and are always seen together. They are currently enjoying the London summer together and have been sharing their pictures on Instagram.

Now, going by the latest updates as per the couple's IG account, all we can say is that the two are having a ball time abroad. Right from goofing around to getting cosy in London rains, the duo is giving us couple as well as travel goals combined. Also, it was Karan's birthday a few days ago, which gave them more reason to celebrate.

Have a look at a few holiday pictures of the couple:

View this post on Instagram मेरी छतरी सिर्फ़ मेरी है। #londonrain 🌈☔️ A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:05am PDT

The trio watched India vs Australia match on Karan's birthday, and the actor put up an excited picture of him and Asha from the stadium.

View this post on Instagram Happy bday bro! To many more Machikaaa bdays like these♥️✨ A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Jun 9, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram #London The good vibe ✨🌈 A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Jun 11, 2019 at 10:31am PDT

Asha and Rithvik's love story blossomed on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and the two have been dating since then. While Asha-Rithvik are committed to each other, their BFF, Karan is single. But looks like the couple does not seem to mind him on their trip.

View this post on Instagram London ✨🌈 The rainy vibe 🌨 A post shared by rithvikD (@rithvik_d) on Jun 12, 2019 at 10:25am PDT