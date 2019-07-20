Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Television
Read More
back
Ayushmann KhurranaBadhaai HoBollywoodbollywood latestBollywood onlinefilmGajraj RaoNeena GuptaNew MovieShubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan
nextEXCLUSIVE: Actor Jitendra Joshi joins the cast of ‘Betaal’ produced by Red Chillies Entertainment

within