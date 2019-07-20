In Com Staff July 20 2019, 7.59 pm July 20 2019, 7.59 pm

2018 was a year when a lot of amazing movies came and went and there’s no doubt about the fact that 2018 as a year primarily belonged to Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann came up with two fantabulous releases in the form of Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. While Andhadhun was more on the intense side, Badhaai Ho proved to be a laughter marathon for the audience and two people who played an extremely important part individually in making Badhaai Ho that big are Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Both Gajraj and Neena are exceptional actors in their own rights with a theatre background to boast. So naturally, when these two united with someone like Ayushmann, it just had to be amazing. And now Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta have reunited again with Ayushmann and the magical trio is back with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The union has got the fans excited and with Badhaai Ho being so wonderful, the expectations from this is naturally a lot more. Regarding the union and working again with Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao opened up to an entertainment portal, IWMBuzz and expressed his happiness and was quoted as saying, “ It’s an honour, to be selected for an Anand Rai project. And I am very excited that I will be collaborating again with Ayushmann and Neena Ji.” Well, everyone is all excited and positive about this trio coming together to create a sensation at the box office. Here’s wishing good luck to the entire team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.