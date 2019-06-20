In Com Staff June 20 2019, 9.11 pm June 20 2019, 9.11 pm

In today’s generation, we have seen the success of digitalisation, many apps doing successfully on our mobile phones like TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp and many more. The young generation is a very addict to this kind of apps and because of this, the reach is going wider people are becoming extremely famous and this is the new marketing trend for companies.

AJ’s full name (Ajay Sudarshan Gundu) very few people know this he is born in Hyderabad. He can make his presence felt easy where ever he goes, the content which he carries is very funny without being vulgar making people happy is something which is very difficult says, AJ.

Also, the idea behind his YouTube channel Oye Its Prank, actually happened all of sudden, he was interested in the direction he always wanted to become a director. He used to watch funny foreigner’s video on YouTube and from there he thought to start this trend in India.

He really struggled very hard to reach where he belongs today, the struggle period of Oye Its Prank is 3 years. Nita came on board 6 months ago. She is my good friends she helps me on YouTube and TikTok. It took a long time to come over this title after a deep thought I came up with this title which should strike people’s mind. Earlier I thought in India people will love to see adult content but I was wrong I realized this later that people actually love funny vines and videos.

The turning point of TikTok was the video of cuteness where I ask Nita there is something on your face and then she asks what is that? And I replied ‘cuteness’ after this video my life changed entirely. Since my team is very small so I’m the one who comes up with content.

Sometimes it takes an hour to think while sometimes 2 days that depends on the idea. Per day we usually shoot 20-25 video in this sweaty summer.