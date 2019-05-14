Before Cannes 2019, Hina Khan and her Rocky Jaiswal steal a kiss in Paris!

Rushabh Dhruv May 14 2019, 6.46 pm May 14 2019, 6.46 pm

It was in 2001 when telly queen Ekta Kapoor gave Indian television the iconic vamp of all time, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Played by none other than Urvashi Dholakia, her persona and attitude as a daily soap villain made the actress quite popular and till date, she's still remembered for the same. The reboot version of the romantic saga was back on TV last year, and it has fashion icon Hina Khan reprising the role of Komolika. Despite being a negative character, Hina has been getting loads of love from fans across the world as the new Komolika. Recently, Hina bid farewell to the daily soap, as she will be seen at this year's Cannes. Amid the same, there were reports that Hina is quitting Kasauti. The actor later confirmed that she is not quitting the show and is just taking a break for a few months.

Reportedly, Hina will be attending the Cannes Film Festival as her film Lines will be screened on May 17, 2019. Further, the actress will not only sashay down the red carpet and launch the first look of her short film Lines but will also be a part of a panel discussion organised by India Pavilion. But, seems like before impressing the fashion critics at Cannes 2019, Hina painted the town red with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Paris. In a few viral videos online, we see Hina and Rocky stealing a kiss on their mini trip abroad. This is not the first time we have seen the pair flaunting their love on social media as time and again the two have proved they are made for each other.

Have a look at the post shared by Hina on her Instagram below:

Just in case, if you want to have a look at Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's PDA moment straight from Paris, have a look at it below:

Talking about Hina Khan's film Lines, if we go by the reports, the movie revolves around the Kargil War and sees veteran actor Farida Jalal in a key role. It was last year in November when Hina shot for the short film and is very excited for her Cannes debut this year.