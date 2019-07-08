In Com Staff July 08 2019, 8.25 pm July 08 2019, 8.25 pm

&TV’s light-hearted comedy ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ has kept its viewers hooked with the extremely hilarious events that unfold in the show. Adding to the drama and comedy, the show will bring an interesting drama. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras, and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and attempt various tropes to impress them while constantly failing to do so.

Angoori-Tiwari and Vibhuti-Anita from the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain are two of the most famous couples of all time. The characters of these Bhabhijis and their husbands have stolen the hearts of the audience and have managed to gain a lot of fan following.

All the characters in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai are a very realistic and comic depiction of a real-life bhabhiji and neighbors. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has garnered acclaim for its characters, stories, and setting, while also inspiring many other shows with similar themes. The show received a lot of fame because of its realistic depiction of characters.

In the coming episode, Angoori throws Tiwari out of the house. On the other hand, Anita also throws Vibhuti out of the house. Later, Tiwari begins selling vegetables and Vibhuti becomes a rickshaw driver. Meanwhile, Saxena wishes to join a fakir toli at a Darga. Tiwari and Vibhuti also wish to join him.

Both, Tiwari and Vibhuti have a dream sequence wherein while selling vegetables Tiwari is flirting with Anita and Vibhuti is driving a rickshaw and flirting with Angoori. In the background, the popular track Aaj Se Teri from movie Padman is playing.

We buzzed the actors on the set of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai to know of their reactions to the ongoing track, but there was no response.

