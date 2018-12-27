Bharti Singh on Kapil Sharma: Waited impatiently to work with him again

Fans of Kapil Sharma were heartbroken when the comedian took a break from showbiz. Among all, it was Bharti Singh, who shares a deep bond with Kapil and was waiting for his return. Bharti and Kapil worked together for Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show and the former recently revealed that she waited for about nine months to work with him again. In a statement to IANS, she shared that Kapil assured her that when he comes back, he would work with her and Krushna Abhishek.

Bharti will be seen playing Titli Yadav in the popular comedy show. "The wait was longer for me than the rest of the audience because when the rumours started (about Kapil's show coming to an abrupt end), I called up Kapil and assured him that no matter what the world is trying to say, we know how you really are," she stated. "In between, even I thought that he might not do it and I started getting offers from other shows, but I had decided that unless he tells me that he isn't going to do it and I should carry on, I would wait for him,” she added.

"Now the wait is finally over and on December 29, we are going on air," she said.

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to make a comeback on Saturday. The show went off-air after a series of unfortunate incidents took place, including a fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover.