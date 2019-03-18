Television Bharti Singh's soulmate Haarsh Limbachiyaa confesses to riding on his wife's success Rushabh Dhruv March 18 2019, 8.34 pm March 18 2019, 8.34 pm

Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians in the Indian television industry. She has been making us giggle and laugh for over a decade now. The great star who started her career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has been tasting immense success since then. But Bharti Singh isn't just a television heavyweight or merely a comedian. The lady recently raised eyebrows when she appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 alongside husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Fans loved their chemistry, fun, and jokes on the stunt-based reality show and left us wanting for more.

Well, here's good news then. Bharti and Haarsh will soon replicate their Khatron Ke Khiladi 9-type chemistry on Khatra Khatra Khatra. This particular comedy show marks Haarsh's entry into the TV territory as a producer. The writer-turned-producer is excited about his latest production, which he will co-host with wife Bharti Singh. In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Haarsh opened up about Bharti, the new show and how people assume that he is riding high on his wife Bharti's success. "Well, I would like to say, they are quite right! I am what I am because of Bharti. And if I will not ride on her success, who would? She is my wife. And I don’t see anything wrong in that," he said.

Talking to the portal about how the idea of the comedy show struck his mind, Haarsh added, "I was holidaying in Goa, working on something else, when this idea struck me. I shared the idea with Colors and they called us for a meeting. Luckily for us, the channel loved our idea and here we are." Apart from Bharti and Haarsh, the show features other actors like Sreesanth, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit among others.

Well, it will be interesting to see Haarsh and Bharti light up our TV screens again with Khatra Khatra Khatra.