  3. Television
Big Bang Theory cast gets ready for the final farewell with a handprint ceremony

Television

Big Bang Theory cast gets ready for the final farewell with a handprint ceremony

Big Bang Theory is nearing its end with its last episode going live on May 16.

back
Big Bang TheoryCelebrityLos AngelesTCL Chinese TheatreTelevisionusa
nextGame of Thrones 8: Twitter gets joking about the Night King’s perfectly done nails

within