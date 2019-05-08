Bigg Boss 11 BFFs Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma team up for a romantic song, pictures inside

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 5.00 pm May 08 2019, 5.00 pm

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s friends-turned-foes-turned-friends relationship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 11. The reality show may have ended long ago but both Hina and Priyank continue to remain friends. We often see them hanging out and having a great time in each other’s company. While their off-screen camaraderie has always been a treat for fans, they have been wanting to see the duo together in real life as well. Say, no more! The two are now reuniting for a romantic music single named Raanjhana, which will be sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

In a picture shared by Hina Khan on her Instagram, we could see both Hina and Priyank standing amid a beautiful desert as they held each other’s hands. While Hina was sporting a ravishing blue and orange lehenga, Priyanka was dressed up in a white shirt and loose black pants. From the looks of it, we are assuming that Raanjhana is going to be one helluva romantic song.

Here’s the still of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma from Raanjhana:

Earlier, Hina Khan opened up on the music video to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.” Priyank, on the other hand, said, “I am excited about being the face to Arijit’s voice. This is a unique video that encompasses everything one finds in a film.”

Hina also shared a picture of her and Priyank as they posed with a cap that had Raanjhana written over it. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is shooting for her Bollywood debut, which is being helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The Kasautii Zindagii 2 actor also has an international project in her kitty!