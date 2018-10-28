Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde feels TV bahu Dipika Kakar is not real in the house

The 12th season of the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss has failed to impress the audience. Right from surprise evictions, secret room drama to even wild card entrants, the makers are trying their best to fetch some TRP for the show. Now reportedly, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is all set to spend some days with housemates, but well she’s not alone.

While talking to Bombay Times, Shilpa shared a lot of deets on her entry inside the house. "I was surprised when I was offered this opportunity to go inside the house with Vikas. In fact, I asked the makers to consider someone else as my jodi, but they were clear that they wanted Vikas,” she said. Interesting much, isn’t it?

Further talking about the latest season of Bigg Boss 12 and it’s contestants, Shilpa said,”Sreesanth is real, but I want him to enjoy the moment. I would tell Dipika (Kakar Ibrahim) to come out of her shell. I think she is not real, and is mostly pretending. She should not take her bahu image so seriously. She can’t win a show by just taking charge of the kitchen. I think they have started believing that the one who is busy cooking, ends up winning the show, because I was mostly seen in the kitchen during my season. However, a lot more is required than just that. Unlike her, I was aggressive and didn’t try to be nice from day one.”

Well, it will be really engrossing to see Shilpa Shinde inside the house, sort of mentoring the existing contestants. Also, the way Miss Shinde has spoken at length about TV bahu Simar, we mean Dipika, looks like Miss Kakar is going to be in trouble.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.