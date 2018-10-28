image
Sunday, October 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde feels TV bahu Dipika Kakar is not real in the house

Television

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde feels TV bahu Dipika Kakar is not real in the house

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 28 2018, 1.38 pm
back
Bigg Boss 11Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentshilpa shindesreesanthTelevisionVikas Gupta
nextBigg Boss 12 day 41: Salman Khan slams Sreesanth for his growing ruthless behaviour
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur takes a dig at Hina Khan’s emotional moment from season 11

Bigg Boss 12: Season 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta arrives with a reality check

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde’s dig at Hina Khan proves that the war is still on