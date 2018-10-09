Bigg Boss 12: After Anup’s exit, Jasleen turns dance teacher

The makers of Bigg Boss 12 are leaving no stone unturned to put new sides of the housemates on display each day. Sreesanth, whose request to leave the house has been constant, was shown a video footage of his wife that motivated him. We also saw Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu on a dinner and dancing date, which was followed by Anup being sent to the secret room and Jasleen left all alone in the house.

But if you thought that Jasleen will play the bichari card after Anup Jalota’s exit, you are wrong. Here’s a video that reveals the beauty giving dance lessons to the boy-squad in the house. The boys were obviously happy with the development. Much to our surprise, even Sree took part in the dancing session. It is already a known fact that he has some killer moves. Haven’t we seen much of it on the cricket field!

What took us by surprise though was Jasleen’s temperament after partner’s exit. While we thought she would miss her beau Anup, she seemed to cope just fine. Good for her!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.