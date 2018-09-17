Bigg Boss 12: An eviction before the show started!

Bigg Boss 12 which features contestants like TV actor Karanvir Bohra, cricketer Sreesanth, singer Anup Jalota among others, has a new drama up its sleeves. Taking things up a notch this season, the show has conducted the first eviction right on its first day! Well, we can't exactly call it an eviction since the contestants didn't even make it to the house. They were battling it out in the BB Outhouse.

While Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma made it inside the Bigg Boss house for season 12, it was Surbhi Rana and Mitali Joshi who didn't even get a chance to step in. Nevertheless, with the very first episode being so juicy, we now can’t wait for the season to get even more funky and sassier with its upcoming episodes. Who knew Anup Jalota was dating Jasleen Mathru? Well, of course, it’s Bigg Boss and we can’t wait for the controversies as well!

