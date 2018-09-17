Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are already the meme makers dream come true this season

Bhajan King Anup Jalota gave Salman Khan a lot of hope on Sunday night when he came out with his relationship status on Bigg Boss 12. Jalota's girl is 37 years her junior and has accompanied him into the house for the latest season. Kudos to the producers of the show who thought of the Jalota angle for the show. Twitter, however, was doing what it does best. Memes!

Don't Be Disappointed If You're Still Single. Maybe She's Not Born Yet 😭🙃😬 #AnupJalota #BB12 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 16, 2018

Sir Ravindra Jadeja had a piece of advice for all single people. Taking a dig at the massive age gap that Jalota and Jasleen share. While Anup first called her his shishya, a video later revealed that the two were indeed dating.

When u get to know Anup Jalota having 28 year old gf #AnupJalota #Biggboss pic.twitter.com/M8YItdp1pr — RITDHWAJ SINGH (@ritdhwajsingh) September 16, 2018

Some found inspiration in Bollywood to get their point across. Be it Aamir Khan's PK or Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De, it was all there.

Wikipedia was quick to update and people were quick to tweet. Apparently, Jalota Ji has a thing for his students.

#BB12 #AnupJalota have quite an experience to be in relation with his students. A role Model not to be followed. pic.twitter.com/uIPqm4tigF — SharadTripathi👍 (@sherryom) September 16, 2018

Jalota was one of the top five trends on Twitter as we type this. More power to him. The world of social media is unforgiving and relentless.