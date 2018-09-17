Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are already the meme makers dream come true this season

Bhajan King Anup Jalota gave Salman Khan a lot of hope on Sunday night when he came out with his relationship status on Bigg Boss 12. Jalota's girl is 37 years her junior and has accompanied him into the house for the latest season. Kudos to the producers of the show who thought of the Jalota angle for the show. Twitter, however, was doing what it does best. Memes!
Sir Ravindra Jadeja had a piece of advice for all single people. Taking a dig at the massive age gap that Jalota and Jasleen share. While Anup first called her his shishya, a video later revealed that the two were indeed dating.
Some found inspiration in Bollywood to get their point across. Be it Aamir Khan's PK or Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De, it was all there.
Wikipedia was quick to update and people were quick to tweet. Apparently, Jalota Ji has a thing for his students.
Jalota was one of the top five trends on Twitter as we type this. More power to him. The world of social media is unforgiving and relentless.