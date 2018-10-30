Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota changes tunes, calls Jasleen Matharu a 'ghost'

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s entry in Bigg Boss 12 raised many eyebrows. When the two entered the ghar, the whole nation doubted their relationship status. Jasleen and Anup on the opening night of the controversial reality show also claimed to be a ‘couple’. While Anup has now been evicted from the show, we really did not see any over-the-top camaraderie between the two inside the house.

Interestingly, just like one and all, even Anup’s mom was shocked to know that his son was dating Jasleen Matharu. Reportedly, post elimination, when Anup visited his mother, her first reaction was, “Who is Jasleen”. To which Anup replied, "I told her that she is a ghost and there was nothing of that sort".

Not just this, Anup also denied that he was dating Jasleen. He told Bollywood Life, "I can understand people commenting on own family matters but this kind of interest in an individual's life whom you don't know personally is baffling. Of course, there was nothing between Jasleen and me but the interest of common public is shocking".

View this post on Instagram Weekend Ka Vaar..❤️ Keep Supporting 💋 #bigboss12 A post shared by Jasleen Matharu🎤🎸🎵 (@jasleenmatharu) on Oct 27, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

Well, we wonder then what was the whole hullabaloo inside the Bigg Boss was all about. The romantic date and him being upset with Jasleen for not shedding a tear post his evictions, was it all a lie Mister? It’s baffling to see things people do for publicity. *wink*

