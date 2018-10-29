Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota claims his affair with Jasleen Matharu was 'scripted'

How many of you Bigg Boss addicts were totally taken back when they learnt that singer Anup Jalota was in a relationship with Jasleen Matharu? The league isn't small, it seems. But Jasleen went on to emphasise that they really were dating for three years now, even though netizens assumed it was just another publicity gimmick, something which Bigg Boss viewers are used to by now. Jalota, after being evicted from the show, spoke to Times Now and claims that he had no clue they were going to be introduced as a couple?

"Soon after Jasleen was offered this show, she contacted me. She asked me if I could be her partner on the show. I told her, 'No, I don't have that much time. I am always very busy.' Then Jasleen's father (Kesar Matharu) insisted that I go with his daughter. When he requested me twice or thrice, I complied. It was decided that we would enter the show as Guru-Shishya (teacher-student). Six days before Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen was picked up the makers from her house, post which she lost contact with everyone,” he said.

He went on to add that he was asked by host Salman Khan whether he was accompanied by someone and named Jasleen. However, when she came on the stage, she introduced herself as Jalota's girlfriend, leaving him shocked.

Soon after news of their 'affair' broke, several publications tried reaching out to Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu, who said he did not approve of the relationship at all, although Jalota is a close associate of the Matharu family.

Looks like we were devoting our attention to a non-existent relationship all these days!