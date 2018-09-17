Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota is trending and we can think of 65 reasons why

The premiere episode of Bigg Boss season 12 hosted by Salman Khan was rather eventful. While Sreesanth finally made it to the house, it was Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu who were the big revelation. Anup is 65, Jasleen is 28. The age difference may mean little when its Milind Soman but Anup? The bhajan king clearly has a voice that can serenade. It’s hardly surprising then that Anup was a twitter trend.

The makers of Bigg Boss have been pros at making controversies for the last 11 years. How could they not milk Anup? The second episode will, therefore, see Jalota and Jasleen face some uncomfortable questions from the rest of the inmates. Former Bigg Boss contestants, TV actors, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan will be the moderators as the couple try and answer some really intrusive questions.

In a glimpse that was shared by the channel, contestants ask the two about their relationship status. While Jalota looks like he is there to talk about his relationship with Jasleen, Matharu is certain that Bigg Boss is not a dating show, therefore, people should stay away from asking them personal questions. There have been stories about how some actors may have already signed in for a longer stint but looks like Jalota and Jasleen are here to stay.