Bigg Boss 12: Beach house awaits inmates

The Bigg Boss 12 is here with a bang after a grand launch event in Goa. The host, Salman Khan, turned up the event in a vest - something that screams casual and cool! That struck as a bit unorthodox to us since the launch event usually takes place in either Mumbai or Lonavala and Bhai is dressed to the nines. However, now we know why - water has a major part to play in the theme of the latest season! This time, the makers of the show decided that the predominant theme of the house will be a watery one.

The superstar @BeingSalmanKhan setting the stage ablaze as always at the #BiggBoss12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/QRoqIKGfvQ

As the leaked pictures have it, the inside of the house looks a bit like a submarine with round blue glass windows. The furniture is shaped and dressed up to look like it is all inside an ocean. One can spot seashells all over the place and might we say, it looks grand! It looks like even the utensils will be shades of blue. Have a look at Salman Khan giving us a dancing tour of the house:

The walls are draped in shades of purple while the bedsheets don shades of blue. Specks of glitter adorn the cushions and pillows of the house - certainly a cool way of brightening up space! We also spotted a few surfboards here and there. Forget couch surfing, people just might really surf in the Bigg Boss house!