Bigg Boss 12: Beware Shivashish, Sreesanth is no more the novice who got slapped by Harbhajan

Sreesanth is one Bigg Boss 12 contestant who is finding it a little difficult to get into the good books of the housemates. Call it his strategy or what, right from creating a mayhem in the house by commenting on the Khan sisters upbringing to giving no f**ks and threating to quit the show, he has already proved it, that he is a hot-headed man! There was a time when Sreesanth was massively loved for his bowling skills. After a series of unfortunate events, Sreesanth faced his worst nightmare when he got accused of participating in spot-fixing following a ban on playing for team India.

Another famous incident involving Sreesanth was the one when buddy Harbhajan slapped him after an IPL match for a reason unknown. Well, those were the days, but looking at the type of attitude the former cricketer carries now, trust us he seems to have turned into a beast, who in no way will take any shit. The latest example being his fight with Shivashish Mishra in the BB 12 house.

As per the promo of the show, the fight between the desi boys looks quite intense. While both the guys do have a well-built physique, we think it is Shivashish who should be afraid of Sreesanth. A trip to the former pacer’s Instagram account and you’ll understand how he has turned into a hulk. The workout videos will scare the shit out of anyone for sure. Just in case, a fight takes place, Sreesanth sure will have a upper hand.

View this post on Instagram @Goldgym #Go hard or go home ..💪🏻✌🏻❤️🏏#nevergiveup A post shared by Sree Santh (@sreesanthnair36) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:54am PST

View this post on Instagram ✌🏻🏏I will keep working hard..God is great ❤️💒 A post shared by Sree Santh (@sreesanthnair36) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Further, we also feel that every season of Bigg Boss has a villain. Be it the motor-mouth Dolly Bindra, the scary Pooja Misra or the sassy Hina Khan, all have garnered a lot of TRP for the show due to their antics. Looks like this season, the two baddies are none other than Sreesanth and Shivashish. Reason: they know the game of survival by creating ruckus in the house.

