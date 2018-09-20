image
Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Beware Shivashish, Sreesanth is no more the novice who got slapped by Harbhajan

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Beware Shivashish, Sreesanth is no more the novice who got slapped by Harbhajan

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 20 2018, 3.24 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12CricketerEntertainmentHarbhajan SinghReality showShivashish MishrasreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: Sreesanth not ‘shaant’, abuses Shivashish
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: The fight for first captainship begins!

Bigg Boss 12: Girls and their lingerie woes will crack you up!

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 3 live updates: Fight club here we come