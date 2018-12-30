Bigg Boss 12: Bhai Sreesanth and Behen Dipika Kakar are the top 2 to fight for the trophy

It’s the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 12 and we all are waiting to know that who will be winning the show. There were five contestants who were fighting to be the winner, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary. Now as Karanvir, Deepak and Romil are out, it is none other than the Bhai Sreesanth and behen Dipika in the top 2. People who have been watching the show would know that Sree and Dipika shared a great camaraderie and shared a bond similar to that of a sibling.

Sreesanth had many fights in the house and it was Dipika who used to always calm him down. Not just that they also used to have fights with each other in the house, but would reunite again. When Sreesanth’s kids had come on the show they called the actress, Dipika bua (father’s sister) and when Dipika’s husband came on the show, he called Sree his saala (wife’s brother). Dipika and Sreesanth, both have played quite well and both have a great fan following. While the former is one of the most loved TV actresses, the later is the former Indian cricketer.

Well, it will be interesting to see who wins and how the other person reacts.