Bigg Boss 12 commoner Romil Choudhary's Roadies audition goes viral

Romil Choudhary, who has entered the Bigg Boss house as a commoner, is not new to reality shows. He claims that he is a lawyer and had entered the house with his cop friend Nirmal Singh. While Nirmal is out of the show, Romil is still in the house. Well, we are sure not many of you know this that Romil had earlier tried to enter Roadies and his audition clip has gone viral on social media.

The video clip above reveals that Romil had auditioned not once, but twice for the show. Rannvijay Sangha and Neha Dhupia had grilled him during the audition. This makes us wonder if Romil is a struggling actor or a model who is trying hard to attain fame by being on the reality shows. The video clip has surely raised questions on Romil’s identity.

Few days ago, questions were raised on another contestant of Bigg Boss 12. We are talking about Saurabh Patel. He entered the house as a commoner claiming that he is a farmer. However, later there were reports that he has faked his identity and he is actually a casting director. Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss have not done their research well.