Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Written Update: Brutal celebrities win their first luxury budget task

8: 59 pm

Bigg Boss 12 is surely getting meatier day-by-day. The second luxury budget task, Samudri Lootere already saw the commoners showing off their violent streaks. On Wednesday, as per released promos by Colors TV, viewers are going to see singles draw revenge against the jodis. All hell will break loose as the coming episode promised to be a nail-biting one.

The housemates wake up to a Josh-ful song of Sailaru Sailare. Cut straight to the anxious commoners discussing their plan to stay calm and composed when the singles will unleash their wrath on them during part 2 of Samudri Lootere. On the other hand, the celebs decide that water will be the ultimate weapon to make the commoners weak. Well, it was interesting to see Sreesanth part of the conversation.

It was then time for the singles to torture the jodis. The first on the throne was Somi Khan with the commoners cheering her on. Water, shampoo and whatnot, Miss Somi is dunked in it by Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra. One of the Khan sisters, Saba even commented that Dipika is the ghatiya woman of the house. Well jodis, it's just tit for tat. Eventually, though, Somi quits.

P:S: Sreesanth does not perform the task but helps his team in planning the task. (Bigg Boss' decision)

Bakra two on the throne was: Jasleen Matharu. Celebrities, Dipika and Karanvir took just a minute to break Jasleen's confidence and make her quit the task. Oh, Anup ji ki girlfriend seems too delicate! The third person to be tortured was Shivashish Mishra, who could not take the zoor wala paani ka vaar by Neha Pendse and loses his calm. But the 'sanchalak' of the task, Roshmi and Kriti stopped the task in-between as they felt Neha was too aggressive and has injured Shivashish.

After Shivashish, it was Urvashi Vani who was tortured, only subtly, by the singles. She went on to win the task. We then hear Bigg Boss say that the task is finally over and it's a tie between the singles vs jodis with the scoreboard at 2-2. Well, after the tie, Bigg Boss utters the final verdict where he announces the singles as the winners. Reason: their timing in collecting the rings was lesser than the commoners.

9:30 pm

With the singles winning the task, we are shown how the celebs move to separate corners with their favourites to discuss the next captain among them. Neha Pendse's name pops up the most during the discussion.

The cutest jodi of the house, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu talk about how brutal the celebrities especially Dipika Kakar was during the task. On the other hand, in the garden area, we are shown Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani talking about how good Miss Vani was in the torture themed task.

Well, it looks like Wednesday seems to have been a tough day given that even the strongest contender, Dipika, is seen crying. Reason: she took offence at the nasty comments by the commoners during the task.

Singles aur jodis ke beech kya hungama le aayega ye luxury budget task? Tune in now for your entertainment ka dhamaka! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/SUMdTjCEP2 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 26, 2018

WTF! It's lights out in the house and we are shown Srishty Rode sleepwalking. The housemates are completely freaked out! So are we.

The second luxury budget task, Samudri Lootere surely unmasked many faces in the Bigg Boss house, with Dipika shedding tears and feeling guilty for being brutal, to the celebrities putting up a united front. We can’t wait for what Thursday will serve us. Until then, sayonara!

