Bigg Boss 12 day 100 written update: Juhi Parmar and Hina Khan get the house bustling

It's the finale week of Bigg Boss 12. Hard to believe, we know! But we are just a few days away from getting to know the winner of the show. And well, the house is definitely on fire with inmates doing their best to gain footage and win the show. A new day brings new tasks and day 100 of the Bigg Boss house is also going to be an eventful one. So brace up for some new drama...

9:05

Karanvir Bohra reads out a message sent by Bigg Boss. It is basically a task wherein celebrities will visit the house and the inmates are supposed to service the guests. The house will turn into Hotel BB and the staff is supposed to make the celebrity guests happy. In turn, a few inmates will win a star. Now, what will this celebrity ask the inmates to do, let's wait and watch...

The BB Hotel staff welcomes you to the second day of the Bigg Finale week and it's going to be a rib-tickling one! Tune in now for an awesome treat. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/GtgyYoWBWA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2018

9:07

The first celebrity to enter the house is Hina Khan who teams up with Sreesanth. They then give a task to Surbhi and Rohmil to clean the house. Poor Deepak has been asked to dip in the pool in freezing cold of Lonavala and sing a song. Further, she gets Deepak to trim his hair and massage her. Whereas KV is supposed to get his hair curled and put on the makeup. LOL! Well, this was about fun and jokes, Hina, did make use of her wicked mind and turn house against Dipika Kakkar. In the end, it is Rohmil who wins the star.

We have the super talented @eyehinakhan in the #BiggBoss12 as a special guest! Watch all the excitement now. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/tZtaTau71o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2018

9: 23

The next guest of Hotel BB is Karanvir Bohra. And to give him company, Juhi Parmar enters the house. She is in the house to promote her new show. Deepak is once again at the gunpoint as Juhi asks Sreesanth to give him a makeover. She wants to drink coffee but only KV has the beans, so it is a tough task for Rohmil to complete this task. In the end, Urvashi gave the star to Sreesanth.

BB Hotel ke doosre guest bane @KVBohra aur unhone diya gharwalon ko unpar na hasne ka aadesh. Kya ho paayega sabhi se yeh task? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2018

@iamjuhiparmar is dropping some words of wisdom for the #BB12 contestants and she asks #SurbhiRana to hug all the housemates. Isn't that sweet? #BiggBoss12

9:30

The next guest of Hotel BB is Deepak and the celebrity who has come from outside is Ishant of Roop fame. While Ishant is quite thanda, it is Deepak who is creating havoc in the house by taking a panga with Sreesanth. Best is when Rohmil is asked to wax his chest hair. Ooch! But in the end, Rohmil gets the star for all the pain he went through.

.@sreesanth36 ke gusse ka paara chad chuka hai aur #SurbhiRana kar rahi hai poori koshish unhe manane ki. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2018

9:50

Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is the next to make her presence felt inside the house. KV is blushing and how as the beautiful lady asked him to go shirtless. Well, what other twists she gets in is something we will find out only tomorrow.

BB Hotel mein aane wali hain @GAUAHAR_KHAN lekar kuch interesting tasks! Tune in tomorrow at 9 PM for the Bigg hungama. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2018

