image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 101 Written Update: Deepak Thakur turns into a TV bahu!

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 101 Written Update: Deepak Thakur turns into a TV bahu!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 26 2018, 10.31 pm
back
Bigg BossBigg Boss 12deepakDipika KakkarEntertainmentGauahar KhanKaranvir VohraRomil ChaudhrysreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth doesn't spare the guests too, gets into a fight with Gauahar Khan
ALSO READ

Actor Armaan Kohli in legal trouble again, arrested for illegal possession of liquor

Araviya fans rejoice as Oviya’s cameo in Raja Bheema goes official

Bigg Boss 12 Day 81 Written Update: Surbhi Rana makes it to the semi-finale with a captaincy