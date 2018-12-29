Bigg Boss 12 Day 104 written update: One day to the final and things are getting emotional

It's the second last episode of Bigg Boss season 12 as tomorrow marks the Grand Finale and one of the contestants will be the winner. After being in the house for more than 100 days, Surbhi Rana bid adieu to the house via mid-week eviction leaving behind Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Choudhary and Deepak Thakur in the top five. In today's episode, Bigg Boss will be taking the contestants down the memory lane and showing them their journey in the controversial house. Mind you, this episode is high on emotions and tears.

09:10 PM

The episode starts with Salman Khan talking to Karan Johar about the winner of the show and the actor claims he doesn't know who the winner is. Do you guys know who will be the winner? Now it's time for Deepak Thakur to see his journey in the Bigg Boss house. He says that he never thought he would reach till here. From his hilarious talks, romance with Somi to his emotional moments in the house, Bigg Boss has surely shown Deepak's journey quite well. Aww... We are missing the Happy Club. Well, Deepak has been a perfect entertainment package in the house, let's see if he would be the winner.

We also got to witness #DeepakThakur's intense side in the #BiggBoss12 house and his patience was put to test as well. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Au8OgU1yHQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

09:20 PM

It's now time for Karanvir Bohra to see his journey. He had entered with a swag and this journey reminds us how KV was in his earlier days, a mahaan insaan because of which he had to go through a lot of trouble. But then finally after a few days, he started playing smartly and that was clearly visible. The most emotional moment of KV in Bigg Boss house has to be the one when his kids came in the house. Well, even his eyes are on the Bigg Boss trophy.

.@KVBohra gets emotional after seeing his incredible journey and is speechless! How did you like his experience? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/wEDp0c9jeO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

09:30 PM

Since beginning, Sreesanth has been the star of the show. When his journey is shown, the first thing that appears is his attempts to exit the show and then the times he went to kaal kothri. The true khalnayak of the house. His brother-sister relationship with Dipika was the highlight. We have seen many romantic jodis in the house, but this sibling jodi has won our hearts the most. This man has also cried a lot in the house. If we talk about Sreesanth's journey, his wife deserves a mention. He has won a World Cup, will he win Bigg Boss trophy too? Let's wait and watch.

Log pehle @sreesanth36 ko jaante the unke cricket career ke wajah se lekin #BiggBoss12 ne darshaya unka ek aur roop! Isn't that exciting? #BB12 pic.twitter.com/G3mCDLMpZY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018

Salman then shares how he is asked about the winner every year, but he is always clueless until the last minute. The discussion about who the winner would be goes on IGT too. Karan Johar wants Sree to win, Malla wants Deepak to win and Kirron Kher wants Dipika to win. Who according to you will win?

09:45 - 10:00 PM

Now Romil Choudhary is here to see his journey. We must say, this boy from Haryana turned out to be a total surprise. Clearly, a fighter and a smart player from day one. The lawyer is said to be the mastermind of the season. Once again, we are left emotional, we will surely miss the Happy Club. LOL, he was also the sleeping beauty of the house. His friendship with Somi was also the talk of the town. We were also quite sad when Happy Club was dissolved.

It's now time for the most loved television actress, our very own Simar aka Dipika Kakar to see her journey in the show. Well, she has not just cried in the house, she had been the most graceful one in the house too. She was often targeted by the other contestants even when it was not her mistake. When Sree came back in the house from the secret room, things were not good between Dipika and him. But then again the bhai and behen ka rishta got better and they gave many of us sibling goals. She is surely a tough contender to win the show.

Now we can't wait for Sunday's episode to know the winner...