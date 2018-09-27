Bigg Boss 12 Day 11 Written Update: Vikas Gupta's entry rings in havoc in the house

8:59 pm

Hola, Bigg Boss fanatics, excited to dive deep into other drama-filled-day in the house? Well, as per the latest promo released by Colors TV, Thursday seems to be a gyaan day for the contestants, as Vikas Gupta aka Mastermind from season 11 entered the ghar and reveals their report card.

Taking over from yesterday, housemates wake up to the tunes of I Am The Best song. We are then shown the inmates discussing Srishty Rode's sleep-walking episode that scared the living daylights out of everyone last night. Cut to Anupji and Jasleen in the living room on the sofa, where the two talk about Dipika Kakar. Anup emphasises and conveyed to Jasleen that she should not give cold shoulders to Dipika. Well, Jasleen defends herself by saying that she can't turn FAKE to please Dipika.

Their romance is growing strong as is revealed from the scenes near the washroom area. We see a pappi (kiss) moment between Anup-Jasleen. Nah, not an intense one, just a kiss on his forehead. This relationship is surely going down in BB history!

Oh la la! We have heard a lot about cat fights. But this one in the living area saw Romil Chaudhary and Shivashish Mishra in an intense fight over food. Mard ko dard zarur hota hai.

Is this for real? Anup ji's jaal-pari (Jasleen) in a red bikini drenched herself inside the pool, accompanied by Roshmi Banik. The pool was surely on fire!

Then came the moment which we all have been waiting for. Entered Vikas Gupta aka mastermind of season 11. Well, the inmates are in a 'freeze' session, where they can't move even as Vikas is all set to give them a piece of his mind. Sweet, sour or bitter, contestants need to taste it all!

Few highlights from Vikas Gupta's visit:

*He lauded Jasleen Matharu and Urvashi Vani for being real and raw.

*Vikas felt that Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra should stop the murmuring and concentrate more on being in the lead.

*In the former cricketer Sree, Vikas saw himself. The same agitated and angry young man he was in season 11.

*For Shivashish Mishra, Vikas added that he should stop picking random fights.

*Last but not the least, the mastermind hugged Dipika and adviced her not to be fragile.

Once Vikas' advice session ended and he made an exit, we see Sreesanth speaking to one of the cameras, stating this is the real him and he needs advice from no one.

Bigg Boss then asks all the inmates to gather in the living area as it's time to decide who were the worst performer in the Samudri Lootere task and deserves the kaal-kothari time.

Instead of coming to a conclusion on who should be behind bars, the inmates enter a nasty argument. While that goes on, we see Sreesanth near the door of the house, want to quit the show.

What a day it was! Vikas Gupta's entry inside the house gave the contestants a reality check. From Anup's pyaarey moments with Jasleen to Sree's tantrums, Thursday was fun infused.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates on Bigg Boss 12.