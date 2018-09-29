Bigg Boss 12 day 13 written update: Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar sees two evictions

Well, its Saturday and it is time to meet everyone's favourite host aur dost Salman Khan. As per few promos released by Colors TV, right from the double eviction bomb, katghare mein housemates and Andhadhun star cast, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu adding fun to the night. Catch all the drama ahead!

#WeekendKaVaar le jayega do gharwalon ko apne saath. Catch all the drama of the double eviction tonight at 9 PM with @BeingSalmanKhan. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/F8NMDRDDxu — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 29, 2018

Dressed in red jeans paired with a black tee and a stunning jacket, Salman Khan dropped an explosive that it will be a double eviction this week. Cut to the house, we are shown Ayushmann Khurrana in the BB house in the living area where he claimed that Jasleen Matharu-Anup Jalota surely make up for a vichitri jodi. Well, Ayushmann did not just pay a visit to the inmates but gave the contestants a task and asked them to name an Andhadhun inmate. And after unanimous voting, two names popped up. Sourabh Patel and Nirmal Singh turned out to be the andhadhun sadasyas.

Task two by Mr. Khurrana: The housemates had to rank themselves on the basis of how entertaining each of them is. Well, quite surprising without much of a hullabaloo, the ranking task went quite smoothly. On number one it was Deepak Thakur and spot four was acquired by Karanvir Bohra. Like really?

It was time for Salman Khan to meet the inmates through ghar ka TV. Being the perfect mentor that he is, Salman Khan explains Dipika Kakar on how she deserves to be among top three in the ranking as she is quite entertaining in the house.

We are then shown Salman Khan explaining the contestants that it is the katghare time, where few jodis and singles will be questioned one their wrongdoings in the house. The first bakra for the katghare was the jodi of Jasleen-Anup. Blame on them: Housemates feels that Anupji is weak at decision making and does not take a stand for the right. Well, Anup comes clean and Salman declares that the bhajan maestro can't take a stand on something he hasn't witnessed.

Second jodi to be quizzed inside the katghare (witness box) was of Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. Blame on the duo: Deepak is kaamchor while Urvashi is opinion-less and lashes out when not needed. Blame two: Deepak being the player, praises a particular inmate and then bitches about the same person behind their back. Double-standard or a game plan?

Cut to the washroom area, Deepak gets all teary-eyed, looks like he could not take the blames on him back-to-back. Oh lord, so fragile.

Bakra three inside the witness box was celebrity Karanvir Bohra. Blames: KV is mean, self-centered, diplomatic and plays the game with a lot of politics. Well, legit or not, we are confused!

9:50 pm

Cut straight to the Appy Fizz caller of the week, the question was for Sreesanth.

Question: As seen on day 1 of the Samudri Lootere task Sree was quite agitated the way his team was treated. But on day 2, he was very normal when the opposite team (jodis) were tortured.

Sree's answer: He was not at all playing any politics nor supported the torture.

We then see Salman Khan welcoming the Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and actress Tabu on the stage. Instantly, Ayushmann expressed his desire to sing a number with Salman and the two hummed their favourite melodies. Salman being himself, managed to leave the audience in splits with his antics.

But well if you are a guest on the Bigg Boss show, performing a task is a must. Salman Khan gave the actors a task to sell products. While Tabu sold tight-fitted jumpsuit taking a dig at Shivashish Mishra, it was Ayushmann who sold a chuski making fun of Sreesanth. It was then time to bid adieu to Tabu and Mr Khurrana.

Cut straight to the drama, Salman meets the inmates through the ghar ka TV and plays a prank with Karanavir Bohra saying that he is evicted. But obviously, KV is safe and the contestants to get eliminated are Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma. Bye-bye girls!

Sunday's episode will see another housemate leaving the house and not just that, it's Sreesanth who will again be in a tight spot tomorrow. We can't wait for the drama to unfold.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.