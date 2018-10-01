Bigg Boss 12 day 14 written update: Sreesanth dodges a task and Nirmal Singh sees the door

8: 58 pm

After Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma's eviction on Saturday, we are waiting with bated breath to know who is the next one to see the door tonight. Well, reportedly, it's Nirmal Singh who will bid adieu to the inmates. Also, as per few promos released by Colors TV, it is Sreesanth who is again going to create a scene in the house and Loveyatri duo, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will promote their movie on the show. Catch all the drama ahead!

Tune in tonight and watch all the drama in the #BiggBoss12 house come to life in the #WeekendKaVaar episode with @BeingSalmanKhan at 9 PM! #BB12 https://t.co/bzGNXLruPx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2018

Taking over from yesterday, the show started in quite a hatke way with Salman Khan in the gym area training Aayush Sharma to pump up his body. Cut to the audiences applaud, we see host Salman Khan stepping on the main stage declaring that there's one more sadasya among the nominated to exit the house. Reminder peeps, It is DOUBLE EVICTION this week!

Salman then meets up the inmates through ghar ka TV and after a bit, declares a task for one and all. The task is called 'cup-cake'. Well, it was not at all a sweet task, as it may sound, but the contestants were all seen in a tricky question puddle. Cream therapy of sorts was the task! Loads of controversial and bitchy questions popped up, and at last housemates were seen soaked all in cream.

While Salman takes a break from the housemates, we are shown TV actor Karan Patel entering the house. He was not on the show to pay inmates a visit, but he gave the contestants a task. Karan called the contestants one-by-one and asked them to donate a quality of theirs to someone he/she felt was lacking. Interesting!

Well, Anup Jalota donated the ability of saachai to Deepak Thakur, Jasleen donated muhhfaat-ness to Dipika Kakar, and the task went on. But when Neha Pendse donated the ability of mental strength to the hot-headed pacer Sreesanth, things turned the other way. We are shown an impulsive Sree lashing out at Karan as well as Neha, as he affirmed that he needed no quality and he was REAL on the show.

Cut to the washroom, Sreesanth all naraz had a conversation with Karanvir Bohra. He is unhappy with how Neha thought he lacks mental strength. After Karan Patel made an exit from the house, the conversation on Sree is still on. While the pacer is offended by Neha's comment, the latter felt she did nothing wrong.

We are then shown Salman Khan in the studio with Loveyatri couple Aayush and Warina Hussain. The fun session started when the duo quizzed Salman few questions and rewarded him with pappi, err, we meant puppy. Quite a cute task it was, with Salman enjoying with puppies.

It was then time for some competition in the Sultani Akhada with Jasleen Matharu vs Dipika Kakar. Right from the ladies' verbal war to even flashing their physical strength, both did a fabulous job. Dipika Kakar won the battle!

Cut to Salman Khan again making an entry in the house through the TV, he dropped a bomb that one person with leave the show tonight. Without much of a drama, he announced it's Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh's jodi who is evicted.

But there's a catch, once the two evicted met Salman on the stage, the host introduced a twist where among the two, one had an opportunity to return to the Bigg Boss house. The jodi after salah-mashvhara, decide that it will be Nirmal who will go home and Romil will go inside the house.

#NirmalSingh ko chhod kar jana pada apne jodidhaar #RomilChoudhary aur #BB12 ke ghar ko iss baar. What are your thoughts on his journey on #BiggBoss12 ? #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/jrkGhafbb8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 30, 2018

Well, usually the show ends with the eviction, but then we are shown Srishty Rode and Sreesanth discussing that there's a villain within their own team.

Well, Monday looks all entertaining with nominations, a new wild card entrant and Romil coming back to the show. Oh gosh, we can't wait for tomorrow.

