Bigg Boss 12 day 15 written update: Jasleen Matharu dumps Anup Jalota, well almost

8:58 pm

Three inmates: Roshmi Banik, Kriti Verma and Nirmal Singh have already said goodbye to the reality show and as expected, Monday's episode promises to be an engrossing one. As per few promos released, we will see Sreesanth indulging in a task for the first time in BB's history and Jasleen Matharu on the verge of shedding her makeup for her pyaar Anupji. Catch all the drama ahead!

Day 14: Sourabh Patel talks to Neha Pendse about how Srishty Rode, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra at b****hing about her in the garden area. We also see the Khan sisters telling Dipika Kakar that her own celebrity friends were talking ill of her. Dipika all charged up declares that she gives a damn about what people think about her. Well, we suggest Miss Kakar calm down a bit!

Cut straight to a villainous song playing in the garden area and housemates meet the first wild card entrant, Surbhi Rana accompanied by Romil Chaudhary. The inmates did give them both a warm welcome but their faces told another story. *giggles*

P.S: Surbhi feels Dipika Kakar is quite manipulative and is not real.

Cut to a new day with a new beginning. It's Monday, day 15 and the housemates wake up and groove to What is Mobile Number. Surbhi is then seen praising Sreesanth in the bedroom area and she even adds that she loved his aggression on-field. We have a fan in the house!

Neha Pendse is really upset with how Sreesanth refuses to listen to her. Even after an attempt to say sorry, Sree seems least bothered. We feel the pain Neha!

Cut to the living area where it's time for Monday nominations and we see a twist to the process this time. Task: Singles must kidnap one partner from each jodi and to free this partner, the other half must do whatever the commeners tell them to do. A ransom of sorts. Losers will clearly be nominated.

The first bakra in the task is Anup Jalota who is kidnapped by Dipika Kakar. The very thrilled Dipika demands that Jasleen Matharu give away all her clothes and makeup. Oh no!

Jasleen Matharu is far from pleased with Dipika’s bomb. Will her makeup and clothes prove to be more important to her than her love Anup Jalota? Miss Matharu cried and threw a fit but refused to say bye to her belongings. Result: Dipika won and Anup-Jasleen get nominated.

Anup Jalota was really upset with his lady choosing her makeup and clothes over him. Pyaar hai ya nahi?

Monday, as expected, saw a lot of ups and downs. Anup ji is upset with Jasleen and a wild card entrant is adding fuel to the fire. We cannot wait to see what this week unfolds in this crazy house!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the least updates from the Bigg Boss 12 house.