image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 day 15 written update: Jasleen Matharu dumps Anup Jalota, well almost

Television

Bigg Boss 12 day 15 written update: Jasleen Matharu dumps Anup Jalota, well almost

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 01 2018, 10.13 pm
back
BB 12Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarKaranvir BohraNeha PendsenominationsS SreesanthSaba KhanSomi Khan
nextBigg Boss 12: Monday nominations bring out the worst in the celebrities
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth finds another reason to cry

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is in no mood to spare anyone

Bigg Boss 12 Day 11 Written Update: Vikas Gupta's entry rings in havoc in the house