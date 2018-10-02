Bigg Boss 12 day 16 written update: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu and Srishty Rode entertain

8:58 pm

After a nail-biting episode yesterday, Tuesday promises to be an engrossing one. As per a latest promo released by Colors TV, we will see the bhajan maestro Anup Jalota declaring that he is no more a pair with Jasleen Matharu. Reason: As Jasleen chose luxury over Anupji which led them both being nominated. Catch all the drama ahead!

#JasleenMatharu ka kapdon ke taraf pyaar dekh kar @anupjalota ne tod diya unka anokha rishta! Aage kya hoga, janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/JH40oJiSws — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 2 October 2018

Taking over from yesterday, the show started with Karanvir Bohra being the kidnapper and Urvashi Vani as his hostage. It was Deepak Thakur who had to shave his body with an aim to save Urvashi and himself from the nominations. Quite surprisingly, without panicking, Deepak went all bald and even trimmed his body hair, which automatically led to Karanvir being the nominated sadasya.

Cut straight to the kitchen area, we see a verbal war between the wild card entrant, Surbhi Rana and Dipika Kakar. Surbhi being the loud mouth accused Dipika of doing wrong with Jasleen, as it was the TV bahu who demanded Jasleen's makeup kit and clothes to be destroyed.

The next bakras were Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel wherein Mr Patel is kidnapped by Srishty Rode and Shiv needed to save his partner. We are shown Srishty's demand for Shivashish which was: he had to destroy all his clothes, perfumes and Sourabh's family photos. Well, the task resulted in a heated argument as Shivashish tried to provoke Srishty. Result: Shivashish and Sourabh nominated.

Call it the highlight of season 12, we are shown Sreesanth indulging a task for the first time. Like really! Sreesanth was the kidnapper and Saba was the hostage. Sree as a ransom demanded Saba to chop her hair till the shoulder. Well, Saba chopped her hair and that led to Sreesanth being nominated this week.

#ShivashishMishra ko dene padenge apne saare kapde aur baal! Kya de payenge woh ye qurbaani ya hogi negotiation? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/dTC19f98WP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 2 October 2018

(FYI: nominated sadasya this week, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel.)

It was a new day with new beginning, as the housemates wake up to the tunes of Beedi Jalayle song. Cut to garden area, Mr Jalota was all upset with his girl Jasleen for not being supportive in the Monday task which landed them in the nomination soup.

As expected the jodis added the right amount of fuel to the fire and we are shown an angry Anup Jalota at the dinning area stating he no more is a partner with Jasleen. Ouch!

Oh no, a teary-eyed Jasleen Matharu in the garden area is facing the moment of truth. She literally cannot get with the fact that Anup Jalota just broke up with her, well sort of.

On the other hand, there's another war, Srishty Rode was quite loud and clear as she lashed out at Shivashish Mishra for provoking her. Err, we did not see this coming Srishty.

We can actually term Tuesday's episode being the most entertaining one till now. Right from Anup-Jasleens pyaar ki agni pariksha to witnessing Srishty's bold avatar, the house in it's third week is on fire. Until then, sayonara!

