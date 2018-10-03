Bigg Boss 12 Day 17 Written Update: Will Sreesanth finally beat someone up?

It is the 17th day in the Bigg Boss household and here are the highlights of today's episodes. Will Anup and Jasleen mend their broken relationship - that we don't know, but it looks like Sreesanth will surely beat someone up! Here are the live updates from Bigg Boss season 12, day 17.

08:59PM

The new entrant to the household, Surbhi Rana is making her presence felt. In a chat with Anup Jalota, the ex-roadie can be seen laying down her strategy. Have a look at the chat:

09:10PM

The task is announced - and this time it involves a volcano! Karanvir Bohra and Shristy Rode have already started strategising about the task - as are the jodis! The task begins and everyone assumes their positions. The game hasn't even started and the jodis and singles have started bickering about the task. Eventually, Bigg Boss stepped in and clarified that one person from the jodis can play. Everyone runs helter-skelter to collect the colourful balls that are launched from the volcano.

#RomilChoudhary aur @sreesanth36 ne kiya ek doosre ki personal life par vaar, kya yudh chidne wala hain inke beech iss baar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/wkw2pBt7G1 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 3, 2018

09:20PM

The jodis discuss that Saba Khan and Somi Kha, the sisters are to be made the captains should they win the task. Deepak and Urvashi's name is thrown in the mix and the jodis stand divided again! The Khan sister loses it and she yells at the entire group. Deepak also starts to yell and it becomes a screaming match. They aren't the only ones screaming - in the bathroom area, Romil starts to rile up cricketer Sreesanth.

09:35PM

With Zingaat, the entire house wakes up. But all is not jolly. At the breakfast table, Deepak and Karanvir get into a war of words! This ends up riling the cricketer. Sreesanth walks over and it looks like he will come to blows. So much mich-mich! Sreesanth and Deepak are yelling at the top of their voices. The other housemates have to calm the entire ordeal down.

09:45PM

The fight is turning bitter and how - Deepak is agitated that his stuff is being moved without his permission. He shares his bed with Karanvir and obviously, this won't work anymore. Off starts the task, and once again, everyone is running crazily. Surabhi gives Dipika Kakar a stern warning for pulling on Khan's mic.

09:59PM

Dipika Kakar exits the task as she was unable to secure enough balls and the task resumes. Romil lunges into Karanvir's box and takes away his balls. Both men lose it and scream at each other. The women have to step in to stop the yelling, and Sreesanth again starts to show his aggressive side. On the other end, Deepak's box tilts the wrong way. The boys then jump into the pool to collect more balls. It seems like Jasleen Matharu wants the Khan sisters - Saba and Somi to win the captaincy this week after she has to exit the task considering she couldn't retain any balls in her box. The episode ends on a cliffhanger.

