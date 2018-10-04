Bigg Boss 12 Day 18 Written Update: Surabhi Rana rattles the entire house!

The 18th day of the Bigg Boss is gracing our screens, and like always, in.com has the highlights of today's episode.

08:59 PM

It seems like the estranged couple, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota are getting cosy again. Their playful banter is certainly heating things up. The two were caught politely flirting!

09:10 PM

It is Surabhi Rana VS Saba/Somi Khan still. After yesterday's fight about the captaincy, the same argument is still on. The volcano task is still on, where the inmates have to collect as many balls as possible to win the task. Deepak Thakur exits the task as he only has one ball in the box. Nehha Pendse and the Khan sisters have a fight with each other! In a strange twist, Nehha, in a comic manner, lets one of the Khan sisters take her balls away! Karanvir Bohra, also gives up his balls to the jodis! Do the singles not want a captain from their own? Say what now?! The jodis won the captaincy task and the singles can be seen strategising.

09:25 PM

The house wakes up to another rocking tune - Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai. Ex-roadie Sarabhi Rana takes up the issue of the Khan sisters swearing on their mother's name. She sits down with one of the Khan sisters and explains her part - but she is in for a shocking reality check! The Khan sisters strike back and create new drama with Surabhi Rana. There is another yelling match! Saba shares some heated words with Surabhi and everyone is caught in this fight. While this is going on, Deepak tells Jasleen to move the jhadu and another fight breaks out about how rude Deepak is. Everyone ends up calling each other 'idiot'. Well, onscreen, all of them look like idiots. Lol.

#SurbhiRana ka #SomiKhan ko samjhana pad gaya unhi par bhaari! Kya Khan sisters macha dengi ghar mein tabaahi? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/VPhPzjzUkX — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2018

09:40 PM

Urvashi comes to quell Jasleen's anger directed towards her mate, Deepak. Obviously, this doesn't work out well. Finally, we get to the real captaincy competition. Shisvashish, Somi and Sarabhi have to hold the BB ring and whoever holds it the longest wins the task. The competitors start the competition and again, all there is is more yelling and screaming. Surabhi Rana is clearly a rotten egg that is hell-bent on rotting out the entire house.

09:59 PM

Surabhi Rana purposely drops a cup, calling it a mistake. Romil starts to clean it up on her behalf while she starts to cry. Surabhi now targets Shivashish. Shivashish starts to get up and Somi wants to move as well but Surabhi starts to oppose. Surabhi also gets up but the trio doesn't move. Surabhi then sits down on the floor and another yelling match ensues. Deepak enters the chaos and starts yelling as well! Yeh kya ho raha hai? Shivashish sneaks some food off others' plates and a fun moment takes place. The yelling then resumes and looks like Somi lost the task! The episode ends.

