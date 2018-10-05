Bigg Boss 12 day 19 written update: Sreesanth turns into a beast and Anup-Jasleen enjoy a date!

8:59 pm

Are you up for an engrossing episode? Because that's exactly what this one promises to be. As per promos released by Colors TV, Friday seems to feature a candle-light dinner for Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu and yes Sreesanth's rage will create havoc in the house. Catch all the drama ahead!

Its going to be an eventful night with #SomiKhan getting disqualified from the FIZZ Captaincy task and later by @anupjalota and #JasleenMatharu going on a romantic date! #BiggBoss12 Click below for more details. https://t.co/qWNSuUGhgm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 5, 2018

Taking over from yesterday's captainship task, we see three fighters (Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish) holding the ring to be the next captain. The episode has just begun and Neha Pendse disqualifies Somi Khan after she used two hands to grab the ring. Now, we have two contenders, Shivashish Mishra vs Surbhi Rana.

(P.S: BFF of sorts Dipika Kakar fells Neha's decision is questionable.)

Shivashish puts up a strong fight but later drops the ring to allow Surbhi Rana to win the captaincy task. Now since Surbhi and Romil are a jodi, the two will enjoy the captain ka crown. Cut to the morning where we are shown the inmates waking up on the tunes of Khula Hai Mera Pinjra. It was then time to decide which three players will visit the Kaal-Kothri.

The surprise bomb was when Dipika Kakar picked Neha's name to be sent to jail.

After a heated debate, the house is still unable to decide a name for the kaal kothri. We hear Bigg Boss coming to the rescue and declaring that Neha Pendse, Karanvir Bora and Sreesanth will be in the kaal-kothri. Reason: A paschatap, because these three inmates took their own names for the jail.

Cut to the garden area, Sreesath explains to Romil why they don't deserve to be in jail and Romil's comment that it was their fault made Sree angry AF. Amidst the abusive fight, Karanvir Bohra from Sree's side and Surbhi from Romil's side enter the ring. Sreesanth was livid and made a spitting gesture towards Surbhi.

Surbhi’s motor-mouth was enough to provoke Sree and we see him banging the jail's washroom door and yelling even as Karanvir and Neha try to calm him down. Sreesanth’s angry young man avatar is so done and dusted!

Moving onto something happier, Bigg Boss made some plans for Jasleen and Anup on Friday. BB sure knows how to reunite a couple as he sends them for a dinner date. It was a beautiful set up made for the lovebirds, good food, candles and something to drink… waah. Anup ji dedicated Mohammed Rafi’s song Chaudhvin ka Chand Ho to his lady love. We also saw the couple dancing and finally, on national TV, they profess their love for each other.

Friday saw a lot of emotions brewing inside the Bigg Boss house. Right from Shivashish sweet gesture of dropping the ring for Surbhi to make her the captain, Sreesanth’s beast mode to Anup and Jasleen’s date. This episode was power-packed. Let’s see what Saturday holds as Weekend ka Vaar sets in.

