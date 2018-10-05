image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 day 19 written update: Sreesanth turns into a beast and Anup-Jasleen enjoy a date!

Television

Bigg Boss 12 day 19 written update: Sreesanth turns into a beast and Anup-Jasleen enjoy a date!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 05 2018, 10.16 pm
back
BB 12Bigg Boss 12Karanvir BohraNeha PendseRomil ChaudharyS SreesanthSurbhi Rana
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth gets into the mother of all fights with Romil and Surbhi
ALSO READ

Did Hina Khan steal Jasleen Matharu’s dress for her birthday?

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Romil Chaudhary is on war path with Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra

Bigg Boss 12 day 15 written update: Jasleen Matharu dumps Anup Jalota, well almost