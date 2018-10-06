Bigg Boss 12 Day 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams reality checks on the housemates

8:59 pm

It's going to be 20th day for the housemates inside the Bigg Boss house and as per few promos released, here are the highlights from Saturday's episodes. Right from Govinda turning up on Saturday's weekend ka vaar to catch up with friend Salman Khan, to Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary becoming muddy targets and even a surprise eviction update. Catch all the drama ahead!

Gharwalon ne lagaya #SurbhiRana aur #RomilChoudhary par ilzaam aur uchaala unpar keechad, kya hoga iska nateeja? Janne ke liye dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Z46FsNYq70 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 6, 2018

The show starts in quite an unusual way with Salman Khan and Govinda waking up to the tunes of their hit song 'Do You Wanna Partner'. The actors then begin to imitate the Bigg Boss housemates and start talking about who they want to nominate. Govinda picks Shah Rukh Khan's name saying he and his iconic pose can ruin their career. The funny game continues with the two taking the names of many A-list stars one after the another. Amidst their discussion, Bigg Boss announced that the duo is kicked out of the house as they were discussing nominations.

Cut straight to the Bigg Boss stage, Salman and Govinda team up to welcome the viewers on the show.

Salman Khan moves everyone's attention to a task given to the housemates where they have to throw a bucket full of mud on captains Surbhi and Romil's poster while revealing the reasons behind why they think the two are evil. While Romil was blamed for showing his true colours, Surbhi who labelled mean, selfish, dramebaaz, abusive, the works!

It was time for Salman Khan to introduce Govinda to the inmates who were excited to see the new guest. Govinda visited the show to promote his film Fryday. After a fun chat with the inmates, Salman begins recapping the week. He talked of how the world has become materialistic, with people focussing on makeup. Obviosly his taunt was aimed at Jasleen Matharu.

The scene soon moves to a fun role-reversal task where the housemates had to become salespersons and sell products. Among the products were Sreesanth pressure cooker, Surbhi bomb, Jalseen knife and Anup Jalota pumpkin. All the products were sold by the inmates who were at the receiving end of a lot of taunts. As expected.

It was time for Salman Khan to meet the inmates again and he came straight to the point that Sreesanth, Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra did wrong by nominating themselves. Salman also mentioned that the trio surely did this with an aim to play safe, which ultimately portrayed them as the bicharas.

Surbhi Rana, while interacting with Salman Khan, revealed that celebrities play it safe all the time by making a move to one of the partners among the jodis and try to influence them. She also added that the girls are not weak and leaving the RING in the captainship task is not done.

Salman Khan backed Surbhi in saying that the girls are indeed no less than the guys. He also added that Neha did wrong to the Khan sisters by disqualifyling them during the ring task. She claims she did not know that Shivashish Mishra too used two hands to save himself. Neha admitted that she is guilty.

Salman Khan questioned the inmates about who they think is the villain (gunehgaar) of the house. As expected, Neha Pendse’s name got majority votes and she faced a slimy torture.

Just after Neha’s torture moment, a fight between Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel breaks out inside the house. Reason: Deepak blamed Sourabh of not letting him speak during the ring task, even after knowing that Shivashish had cheated.

Saturday was quite entertaining, as it should be. It was an episode of Govinda's special appearance, a reality check for few celebrities and of course Deepak back to his antics of picking fights. Let’s see what Sunday has in store .

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.