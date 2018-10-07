Bigg Boss 12 Day 21 Weekend Ka Vaar: Anup Jalota moves to a secret room, is Jasleen single now?

It is Sunday, which can mean only one thing - Someone is set to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. As the 12th season of Bigg Boss rages on, on this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan has a special treat for his fans. The Bhai of Bollywood will be crooning the hit song - Jag Ghumeya on Bigg Boss 12. Have a look:

Watch @BeingSalmanKhan mesmerize everyone with his voice in tonight's #WeekendKaVaar only on #BiggBoss12. Tune in to witness this magic at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/mJPEMcdJHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2018

09:15 pm

After vehemently promoting his brother-in-law's debut film, LoveYatri, that also stars newcomer Warina Hussain, Salman Khan, finally, got on with the show he is being paid to host. Comedienne Bharti Singh made a fun entry to the Bigg Boss house. She definitely knows how to entertain as the inmates are in splits! A sexy pole dance by inmate Nehha Pendse leaves the other spell-bound.

.@NehhaPendse ka aisa dance jisse dekhne ke baad khuli ki khuli reh jayengi aankhe. Tune in now to #BB12. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/5LqQja3LKh — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2018

09:30 pm

If Nehha Pendse can pole dance, can Jasleen Matharu be far behind? Nope! Jasleen, too, performs a super sexy dance for her own Anup Jalota. As Bharti departs from the house, Deepak Thakur sings a melody praising Salman Khan. In calls the Apply Fizz caller of the week who poses a question to Dipika Kakar about her conversation with Sreesanth regarding Nehha Pendse.

09:45 pm

It is time for a fight in the Sultani Akhada! Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Behra are chosen to fight it out for a special power. The loser will have to carry out the winner's chores for the next week. Both lads put across their cases and they did not mince words! After a physical battle, Karanvir wins the round and Deepak is deemed as the loser.

Sreesanth is sent to a new part of the house where he gets to hear a special message by his wife. He gets advice that will most certainly help his game in the Bigg Boss house. A sweet video message from his kids leaves the former cricketer in tears.

Bharti Singh makes another appearance on the Bigg Boss stage and she clings onto Salman Khan.

10:00 pm

A new twist to the tale! It seems that there is another test that Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota have to pass. This time, Bhai tells the both that as they have accumulated the least amount of votes, they stand evicted. However, since they are a loved jodi, Bigg Boss wants to give them a chance. Only one of them will be evicted, but they have to choose who stays and who leaves . What a dilemma!

10:10 pm

Anup Jalota makes play for leaving the house and Jasleen Matharu starts to shed tears. As Jasleen stays silent, Bhai feels that the answer is in Jasleen's silence - Anup Jalota is to leave the house and he does.

10:30 pm

Wait, wait, wait! Salman Khan just revealed that the evicted inmate, Anup Jalota, hasn't really been evicted. We see that Anup is sent to a secret room. In this secret room, he has a pair of headphones and a television to keep an eye on the other inmates of the house; he isn't too happy with Jasleen.

.@anupjalota pahunch chuke hai secret room mein aur rakh rahe hain gharwalon par nazar! Stay tuned for all the drama. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2018

