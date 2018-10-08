Bigg Boss 12 Day 22 Written Update: Anup Jalota spies on the house and he is shocked!

An eviction didn't take place on Sunday as Anup Jalota was sent to a secret room under the pretext of being evicted. The inmates were quite shocked that it was Anup who left and Jasleen didn't utter a word. The new captains of the house, Romil Chaudhary and Surabhi Rana, are all set to rattle up the house after an intense fight for the captaincy.

Gharwale bhidne wale hain qaidi-police ke avatar mein captaincy ki position haasil karne ke liye! Kaun jeetega ye task? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/62Xlp8NWXn — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 8, 2018

09:05 pm

Post the Weekend Ka Vaar, the entire house is discussing Salman Khan's comments. Jasleen seems to have struck up a new friendship with Shivashish and Anup, who is keeping an eye from the secret room does not approve.

.@anupjalota dekh rahe hain unke Peeth peeche chal rahi sabhi baat, kya hain unke bina #BB12 ke ghar mein haalat? #BiggBoss12 @cpplusglobal pic.twitter.com/OcrEeydvDD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 8, 2018

09:20 pm

The house wakes up to old tunes pertaining to chor-sipahi foreshadowing the upcoming task. Jasleen wonders if she'll now play in the Singles team or continue with the jodis. Bigg Boss then announces that all the inmates who went to jail last week are nominated. Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra are nominated. Sreesanth sarcastically requests Bigg Boss to send him home after he gets yelled at for playing cricket in the house with furniture. Sreesanth then breaks BB's rule about speaking in Hindi, stating he will only speak in English until he is sent home and then locks himself in the bathroom.

09:30 pm

Bigg Boss then gives the inmates a task. A jail is set up in the garden area and each time the jailbreak alarm rings, the door opens. The prisoners are to run away from the jail and cross a wall. The last prisoner to do this automatically gets eliminated from both, the task and the race to become a captain. Deepak Thakur injures himself in the first instance itself and becomes the sanchalak of the new task. Yelling and screaming start off again as Romil and Nehha get off on the wrong step, and obviously, Karanvir had to step in.

09:40 pm

Surabhi Rana accuses Karanvir Bohra of hitting her in the chest during the task and more screaming ensues.

09:59 pm

Towards the last rounds of the task, a mic is broken and Surabhi Rana is disqualified! Jasleen then falls down and bangs her head. Inside the house, Deepak Thakur starts to lose control over his tongue and starts questioning Sourabh Patel. The episode ends on a cliffhanger.