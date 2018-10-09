Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Update: Sourabh Patel gets violent in a fight with Deepak Thakur

It is day 23 in the Bigg Boss household and while other things in the house have taken a back seat, it is time for Sourabh Patel to lose his marbles. Have a look at the promo of today's episode here:

#DeepakThakur and #SourabhPatel get into a heated argument due to #ShivashishMishra's strategy in the captaincy task! How will the housemates react to this? Watch #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/44qtXX1JnL — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 9, 2018

09:10 pm

The captaincy task is still on, and it seems like Sreesanth is on a different roll. He seems to be taking responsibility for the wrongs that took place during the task - and of course, he willfully loses the task. Dipika Kakar starts crying at Sreesanth's dismal performance. The Khan sisters jump in on the chaos. Deepak Thakur brings up an old task that was performed by Shivashish, claiming the Sourabh helped him out. Karanvir starts to make sense of the situation, but Deepak loses it! Deepak, in a fit of anger, calls Sourabh 'saala' and that sets him off. Sourabh starts to get violent and the other inmates step in to quell the anger. Sourabh starts to self-harm and tears his own kurta. Anup Jalota watches all this from the secret room.

09:20 pm

Surabhi Rana and Sreesanth talk about strategies and the former cricketer confesses that losing the task was his ploy. The other house inmates also discuss this in English and Bigg Boss intervenes about English. This leads Deepak to call Sreesanth a 'janvar' which leads to the house to, once again, break out in chaos. Sreesanth calls Surabhi a 'bacchi' and this makes her scream out. Jasleen Matharu starts to introspect about her own game with Shivashish Mishra.

09:45pm

The day's task commences, furthering angering Sreesanth's aggressive behaviour. As soon as the task starts, Surabhi hurts Shrishty Rode. She pulls Shrishty's hair making her fall down. Karanvir takes the lead and helps Shrishty up. The entire household turns against Surabhi. Surabhi says it was absolutely unintentional but Shrishty doesn't believe it nor do the housemates.

09:59 pm

Urvashi starts crying as she thinks Deepak is only playing for himself and not thinking of the jodi. Bigg Boss announces that Shivashish Mishra and Surabhi Rana are barred from the task for using force during the task and hurting others. The episode ends.