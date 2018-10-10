Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Update: Sreesanth gets evicted from the house, but not really

The 24th day in the Bigg Boss 12 household will go down in history as a mid-week eviction is set to take place! The house inmates are left in a state of shock as Bigg Boss announces a surprise eviction. The nominated three, Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra are shocked to be in coffins. Have a look:

09:10 pm

As the Captaincy task continues, Sreesanth gets a hold of Karanvir Bohra and disqualifies him from the task. Eventually, Saba Khan and Sreesanth get into a verbal fight. Sreesanth gets aggressive and asks the Khan sisters to follow the rules properly. Shrishty Rode wins the task. She will now compete with Saba Khan and Somi Khan.

09:20 pm

In the bedroom, Shrishty has a chat with Somi Khan, and the tension is rising. Jasleen insures Surabhi Rana knows that she is beautiful. Saba Khan starts discussing, rather fighting with Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse. Surabhi starts to egg them on to fight further. Karanvir calls Saba jungli. Nehha then talks to Karanvir about loyalty.

09:30 pm

The house wakes up to a cool remixed tune. All this while, Anup Jalota watches from the secret room while Jasleen sings beautifully. Another fight breaks out between Sreesanth and one of the Khan sisters and Karanvir pouts. The sisters then discuss while eating their food in bed (ewww!). Meanwhile, Surabhi and Shivashish get into another fight about blankets. Jasleen then quells in Surabhi's anger.

09:45 pm

Bigg Boss finally drops the bomb about the mid-week eviction. The nominated inmates are asked to make their way to the activity area. Over there, there are three coffins that Sreesanth, Nehha and Karanvir have to enter. As part of this eviction, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to nominate one contestant each. Dipika gets very emotional on nominating Sreesanth. Most other contestants nominate Nehha. With each name, the coffins are filled with mud.

09:59 pmBigg Boss announces that Sreesanth is evicted according to the viewers' votes. Nehha and Karanvir return back to the house. The house inmates are visibly upset. Every inmate is teary-eyed. But wait, here is the twist. Sreesanth hasn't been evicted! The former cricketer is sent to the secret room where Anup Jalota welcomes him! The game just got bigger.