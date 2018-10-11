Bigg Boss 12 Day 25 Written Update: Sreesanth watches as Dipika goes on a guilt trip

After the shocking mid-week eviction, cricketer Sreesanth is hanging out with Anup Jalota in the outhouse. The remaining inmates miss Sree and shed quite a lot of tears for him. Dipika gets emotional while talking to Karanvir about Sree. Is this her strategy?

09:10 pm

Sreesanth is shocked to see shocked to see the jodis backing him. The people whom he had been fighting with are the ones seem to miss him the most. Dipika is seen crying but Sreesanth is adamant that these are crocodile tears. Dipika thinks everyone is against her since she voted Sreesanth out. Gloom has taken over Bigg Boss' season 12.

09:20 pm

Sreesanth confides in Anup about how he's misjudged everyone else. Dipika turns to Karanvir for a shoulder to cry on while Sree watches on and rubbishes all her claims.

09:30 pm

Even Jasleen and Nehha discuss Dipika and her vote. They then start discussing everyone voting out Nehha and Nehha defends herself ardently. It seems the Sree and Anup are having the best time watching all the chaos inside the main house.

09:45 pm

Bigg Boss then announce the captaincy competition. Saba and Srishty will be competing. They have to collect magnetic plates from the house members and place it on the wall in the garden area. They are supposed to write their names on it and are also given the liberty to erase the other's name multiple times until the task ends. They start the competition and already we can see then get a little violent. A little violent gets a lot violent within minutes. Saba pushes Shrishty and Shrishty goes flying on the ground. Shrishty, clearly shaken up, locks herself in the bathroom. Bigg Boss intervenes and stops the competition. Have a look:

09:59 pm

Looking at everything get brutally violent, Bigg Boss gives it to the inmates. The captaincy competition is razed and Saba and Shrishty are punished. The punishment is that they will never be captains during their time in the house. In the secret outhouse, Sree and Anup discuss the competition, coming to the conclusion that Dipika is strategising against Shrishty. Sreesanth clearly has a vendetta against Dipika.