Bigg Boss 12 Day 26 Written Update: Dipika Kakar making more foes than friends

Thursday's episode was quite of an emotional journey. From Dipika Kakar being targeted by the inmates, looks like Friday's episode will also be all about Dipika. As per few promos released by Colors TV, Dipika is in trouble as Sreesanth's hatred towards her grows tenfold while even inmates fight with her kaal-kothri. Catch all the spice ahead!

The housemates are arguing over who should be punished and sent to the Kaal Kothri. Who according to you should be the one to go? Watch tonight at 9 PM to know! #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/G5YSIdC8L5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 12, 2018

Taking over form Thursday, housemates wake up to the tunes of a punjabi number. Cut to Deepak Thakur, Urvashi Vani and Surbhi Rana in the living area engrossed in a conversation over the gone by mid-week eviction. Amidst the trio's conversation, Jasleen Matharu and Dipika Kakar in the garden area discuss Srishty and Somi's fight in the captainship task. Dipika during the conversation claims that even if unintentionally, Srishty was equally a culprit as Saba-Somi.

(In the secret room, Anup Jalota and Sreesanth felt Dipika smiles all the time and plays it safe.)

Kaal Kothri mein jaane ka aa gaya hai samay, kis contestant ko hogi ab qaid? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12. #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/COy0Ngcc5m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 12, 2018

Then it was time to decide who from singles and the jodis will visit the jail. The majority picked Srishty Rode and Khan sisters for the punishment.

Deepak Thakur takes a stand that Saba and Somi Khan do not deserve to go to jail, but it should be Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel. Reason: Shiv's aggressive behaviour during the jailbreak task. And then we see, celebs agreeing to Deepak and changing their votes to Shivahish and Sourabh.

kaal-kothri ki saza time for Shiv-Sourabh and Sridhty Rode.

Amidst the kaal-kothri nominations, Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters create a ruckus and engage in a verbal fight with Karanvir Bohra.

Finally Bigg Boss gave the inmates a task where they had to one-by-one dedicate whom among the lot needs a re-charge in the house. The first candidate or bakra was Neha Pendse followed by Urvashi Rana and then it was Jasleen Matharu. Well, but among all, when Dipika Kakar was on the podium, jodis made it tough for her.

Insights on the accusation on Dipika:

Surbhi Rana blamed Dipika for creating a wall and playing safe.One of the Khan sisters tagged her fake and adviced her that she needs a charge and unmask herself.

Deepak Thakur blamed that she bitches behind the back.

Well, Dipika Kakar kept strong and answered all the allegations. So proud of you, miss Kakar. The task finally comes to an end and then we saw an upset Urvashi talking to Deepak that she needs no re-charge and for mere entertainment, she can't change herself.

.@KVBohra ne FIZZ captaincy task mein hui takraar ke liye #SabaKhan ka liya naam, iss par singles ne diya unka poora saath! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/91bl2U6lqr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 12, 2018

Friday's episode was saddening, as an upset Srishty went to the jail along with Sourabh-Shivashish while Dipika was blamed for almost every bad happening in the house. Saturday, Salman Khan will be back with weekend ka vaar. Let's see what drama he'll bring to show.

