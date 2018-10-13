Bigg Boss 12 Day 27 Written Update: Salman Khan comes with a warning!

8:58 pm

It's Saturday and with it arrives everyone's favourite host aur dost Salman Khan on our Television screen. Well, as per a few released promos by Colors TV, tonight's episode looks highly promising as Mr Bhai is in no mood to spare anyone. From a BIG bomb soon to be dropped on the inmates where there will be asked to split and play their individuals, Kajol shall come in and spread some happiness. Catch all the drama ahead!

The contestants entertain @KajolAtUN by enacting some of her famous scenes and reveal who is the weakest #BB12 member. Don’t forget to watch #WeekendKaVaar at 9 pm. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/0OyojVHmiK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2018

Taking over from Friday, Salman Khan gave a recap to the viewers of what kept the house buzzing over the past week. Then Salman showed us how a task was given to the inmates where they had to unanimously pick the most shattir, bewakoof, dhokebaaz and etc.

Final Results from the task: (after a few inputs from the secret room contestants, Anup Jalota and Sreesanth)

Kaun hai shaatir, kaun hai bevakoof, gharwale decide karenge ek dusre ki fitrat. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #WeekendKaVaar mein. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/XQpR2jgyNr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2018

Dhokebaaz: Deepak Thakur

Shaatir: Deepika Kakar

Bewakoof: Neha Pendse

Double Dholki: Sourabh Patel

Khalnayaak: Surbhi Rana

Zero: Urvashi Rana

Cupti: Romil Choudhary

Cut straight to the secret room peeps, Sreesanth affirms that he has seen quite a different side of Dipika. Sree emphasised that Dipika should have taken a stand for Srishty Rode when Somi Khan pushed her forcefully. Well, forget Dipika, we are seeing a unique side of Sreesanth as well, Looks like he will soon roar in the game.

Salman Khan then entered the house through the ghar ka TV and wished the contestants Happy Navratri. Well, known to add mirch masala, Salman then quizzed Surbhi Rana on what she thinks about Dipika Kakar being labelled as shaatir. Miss Rana blamed Miss Kakar of being fake.

.@ms_dipika ne aakhir kyun kiya @sreesanth36 ko ghar se nikalne ke liye nominate? Kya hain woh ek true friend ya yeh hai koi inki strategy? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/CzeD2D1Y7o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2018

Up next, it was the time for Salman Khan to ask Dipika Kakar, why did she choose Sreesanth's name for eviction? As usual, we heard Dipika stating the same that 'Sree was missing his family and so he was her pick'.

Aww, what we just witnessed, such a beautiful melody hummed by Deepak Thakur for Sreesanth. Well, Sreesanth in the secret room was all teary-eyed as the song narrated the life of the pacer.

It was then Salman Khan who made Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish Mishra feel guilty with what they did to Deepk Thakur during the jailbreak task. Amidst the conversation with Sallu, Shivashish made it clear that he is always right.

Cut to Salman Khan then being serious and grilling Somi Khan and Srishty Rode for playing it ugly during the captaincy task. In his angry tone, the Bajrangi Bhiajaan also made it clear that such insane behaviour will not be tolerated inside the house and if next time it happens, he will kick the contestant out of the show. Much appreciated Salman!

Salman Khan's rant on the violent behaviour of the contestants inside the house still continues. Well, after the Sallu's blabbering session he asked the inmates on which contestant should be sent to the torture room. Unanimously, everyone picked Shivashish Mishra including his partner Sourabh.

Torture wali saaza: Shiv has to chop onions until Big Boss' next announcement! Ouch...

Apart Salman and the housemates, Kajol also made this episode entertaining for us as she promoted Helicopter Eela. But the actress will meet the housemates in Sunday's episode.

At the end, we saw Salman Khan scaring the shit out of the nominated contestants Neha and Karanvir. Well, the decision will be out on Sunday but seems like KV and Neha will have a sleepless night.

Saturday's episode saw loads of gyaan giving by Salman Khan to the housemates. Dipika, Shrishty, Somi and all others received a good hearing. Now we look forward to Sunday to know who gets evicted from the show!

