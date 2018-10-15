Bigg Boss 12 Day 29 Written Update: A jodi re-enters the house without any jodis

The rivalries are only getting intense with each episode; it is set to get even more intense. The Bigg Boss 12 house is in a state of shock as Sreesanth and Anup Jalota make a dramatic entry to the house. That isn't all as Bigg Boss also announces that there will be no jodis in the house henceforth. Everyone will play for themselves.

#BiggBoss12 mein hone wala hai jodis aur singles ke beech Bigg Breakup! Kaise khelenge ab gharwale yeh game? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/drfaJc2BOw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 15, 2018

09:10pm

Dipika Kakar and Urvashi discuss the kitchen matter in the house that came out in the Sultani Akhada in the Weekend Ka Vaar. The girls then asked Surabhi Rana to join in. Anup Jalota and Sreesanth discuss the same in the outhouse. Jasleen Matharu and Dipika tease Urvashi in a funny way. It is good to see them laughing for an instance. Sourabh Patel tries to show off about his wrestling days. Sreesanth talks about his glorious days as a cricketer and sheds a few tears regarding his life ban.

09:20pm

Bigg Boss drops a bigg bomb. The jodis are no more. Everyone will play as individuals. All the jodis, who walked into the house as one team will no more live like that in the house! The jodis are called into a break-up room and are asked to save themselves from being nominated this week. Surabhi maintains her captaincy in the house. Urvashi, Saba and Sourabh are nominated for elimination this week.

#BiggBoss12 mein aane wala hai sabse bada twist with the Bigg Breakup! Kya jodiyon ke beech aane wali hai daraar aur singles karne wale hain unpar vaar? Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje! pic.twitter.com/jmINMOpMcC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 15, 2018

09:30pm

The former singles, Jasleen, Dipika, Srishty Rode and Karanvir Bohra have to decide between themselves as to who, among them, will be nominated. Karanvir, Jasleen and Srishty nominate themselves. The housemates start to discuss the nomination and reach the conclusion that Dipika played it smart.

.@SrSrishty ka maanna hai ki woh sabse zyada dikhi thi iss week mein aur phir bhi ho gayi nominate! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/nDnNLecnt4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 15, 2018

09:45pm

Drama abound! Anup is in the confession room and starts singing ‘bachna ae haseeno, lo main aa gaya’ on his harmonium. Everyone gets excited and cheers his return. After catching up with him, the inmates are in for another shock as Sreesanth also returns. The former cricketer and Dipika share a cold handshake.

09:59pmDipika walks away in anger as she knows that her game is up now that Sreesanth is back after watching everything in the house. They discuss the nominations. Anup doesn't seem to want to mend his relationship with Jasleen Matharu. Instead, he picks up the point of Sourabh and Shivashish flirting with Jasleen. What will happen next?