image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Day 30: A jealous Anup Jalota's insecurities surface

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 30: A jealous Anup Jalota's insecurities surface

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 16 2018, 10.02 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurSalman KhansreesanthSurabhi RanaUrvashi Vani
nextKapil Sharma is back, it's all smiles on this flight!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 29 Written Update: A jodi re-enters the house without any jodis

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nehha Pendse leaves the house, finally!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Time for Jodis to split!