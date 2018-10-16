Bigg Boss 12 Day 30: A jealous Anup Jalota's insecurities surface

It is the 30th day in the Bigg Boss 12 house and a new captaincy task has the inmates walking for their lives! While everyone is engrossed in the task, it is Anup Jalota (whose recent re-entry caused much chaos) whose insecurities about his girlfriend are surfacing in a highly ugly manner. Have a look:

09:10 pm

Karanvir Bohra eggs on Anup Jalota while he is verbally berating his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The old man has been harbouring some ugly insecurities about his beautiful girlfriend, assuming her innocent friendliness to be flirting. Since Anup has been back, all he's been doing is pulling down Jasleen. He is worried about how Jasleen's and Sourabh's parents will feel. What an idiot.

09:25 pm

On the other end of the household, Sreesanth's cold demeanour towards Dipika seems to be irking her wholesome. Sree questions Dipika's behaviour towards Srishty Rode. Ace actor Dipika shows her emotions in a fantastic manner. One really cannot figure what Dipika is thinking at any point in time. Othe inmates start to hate on Dipika as well.

Gharwale kar rahe hain @ms_dipika ke khilaaf plotting, kya woh khudko bacha payengi iss mushkil se? Tune in tonight at 9 pm. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/PRO7YAZFYv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 16, 2018

09:35 pm

Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task of the week that will affect the next captain of the house as well. Names Ghoda Ghadi, the task will see Deepak and Dipika in competition. Both of them will have one cart each with carrots in it. Other contestants will be the ghodas and they have to run the maximum distance to collect carrots. The Ghoda Gaadi wala’s would need to convince the ghodas to run for them. The contestants with the maximum distance covered will be the winner and be a contender for captaincy.

09:45 pm

As the task commences, chaos takes over the household and the yelling starts. As always, Surabhi starts yelling at everyone. While this is going on, Srishty steals come carrots and hands them to Karanvir to hide them. Jasleen also steals a few. While Sreesanth is walking as a Ghoda, he gets called out by some of the inmates for sprinting. He gets off the task and walks away in anger.

09:59 pmLooks like Sree hasn't learnt his lesson in the outhouse. He has a verbal spat with Romil. In a fit of anger, the former cricketer attempts to jump off from the boundary wall of the house - and the episode ends on a cliffhanger.