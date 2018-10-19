Bigg Boss 12 Day 33 Written Update: Surabhi Rana's smoking stuns everyone

Since Sreesanth and Anup Jalota entered the Bigg Boss house again, things haven't been the same. While Sreesanth has become ever so volatile, Anup has mellowed out. Today, the inmates have to condemn the others to the jail. Who will it, read on to find out!

09:10 pm

The secrets are getting raunchy-er! Romil Choudhry couldn't keep it in his pants at his college fest when he fell hard for a girl, who was actually a boy. Wait a minute, it happened twice with him! HA! This was the best secret to be revealed in the BB 12 house. Shivashish Mishra wins the captaincy.

09:20 pm

Discussions flare-up regarding the captaincy. Saba Khan defends herself. She had revealed her secret but Deepak denies it and vilifies her. Sreesanth, in a chat with some of the other house inmates and, tells them that Surabhi smokes in the bathroom.

09:30 pm

Everyone starts targeting Surabhi. The yelling and the screaming starts, as it always does when it concerns Surabhi. Sourabh loses it and screaming like a madman. Jasleen gets angry at the vulgar language Surabhi uses. Deepak and Shivashish mock her. Surabhi breaks down in the bathroom area, denying the claim.

09:45 pm

Finally, the house gets calmer. Surabhi entertains the house by mimicking everyone else in the house. Sree eggs her on while she mimics him.

#BB12 ke ghar mein cigarette peene ki saza kya Kaal Kothri jaakar chukani padegi #SurbhiRana ko? #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/tRyhu3DI5U — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 19, 2018

09:59 pm

Bigg Boss asks the housemates to pick 3 inmates to go to jail. The housemates discuss Surabhi's alleged smoking and Surabhi blames Jasleen for spreading the rumour, in turn, Jasleen defends herself. Sreesanth, Dipika and Surabhi are sentenced to jail.