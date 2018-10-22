Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Written Update: Jasleen and Srishty get into a verbal spat!

Sourabh’s early exit from the house has left the inmates in the BB12 household quite saddened, and Bigg Boss took note of it. So, to add a little masala to the house, Bigg Boss announces the wildcard entries! Here's a look:

09:10 pm

The house is still discussing the Weekend Ka Vaar and the events that took place that led to Sourabhbeing evicted. Suddenly a song starts and a man enters! It is the first wildcard entry. Rohit Suchanti enters. He is a famous television actor and stunned everyone with his suave dance moves.

09:20 pm

As soon as Rohit walks in, he starts plotting against Sreesanth with Deepak and Romil. Other inmates also discuss the new entry. The contestants also start to discuss his sexuality, since he seems effeminate.

09:30 pm

This week’s nomination is unique. The inmates have to answer a few spicy questions. They also are supposed to justify every allegation against him/her in front of an unseen judge. The one who fails in doing so gets nominated and the judge's word is final. Anup Jalota, Surabhi Rana, Srishty Rode and Saba Khan are nominated.

09:45 pm

After the nominations, Saba and Surabhi verbally attack Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra. Surabhi mentions Sreesanth's family and, obviously, Sree loses it.

09:59pm

Amidst all the screaming and scheming, a new entrant in the house has everyone stunned. Megha Dhade, winner of Bigg Boss Season 1 in Marathi makes the house groove to some energetic dhol beats while entering. Megha enters and walks to hug Surabhi. The housemates bicker about how she is already a winner and shouldn't be here. Megha also defends herself about how she nominated some housemates. Well, let's see what's in store for our wildcards.