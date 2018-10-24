image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Day 38 Written Update: War erupts as Urvashi and Deepak break sipper

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 38 Written Update: War erupts as Urvashi and Deepak break sipper

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 24 2018, 10.07 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurJasleen MatharuKaranvir BohraSaba KhanSomi KhanSrishty RodeSurabhi Rana
next#MeToo: NCW wants speedy investigation in Vinta Nanda case against Alok Nath
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 36 Written Update: Jasleen and Srishty get into a verbal spat!

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Wildcard entrant Megha Dhade gets the power to nominate

Bigg Boss 12 Day 33 Written Update: Surbhi Rana's smoking stuns everyone