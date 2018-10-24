Bigg Boss 12 Day 38 Written Update: War erupts as Urvashi and Deepak break sipper

As the games get wilder, watch how the fight gets gritty.

Kya @ms_dipika aur @sreesanth36 ne kiya BB Poultry Farm Task mein @KVBohra par peeth-peeche vaar? Tune in to #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the hungama. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/VEyok6K6ow — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 24, 2018

09:10 pm

Sree and the other housemates discuss Rohit and Megha - the newest entries in the house. It seems that they are targetting them. Srishty tries to warn Rohit and they start to plot against Deepak. Rohit then goes outside and tries to win over Deepak - is this a new game?

09:20 pm

Urvashi talks to Dipika and Anup talk about the task where they have to collect eggs. Deepak tries to influence Urvashi and things get heated - Deepak wants Urvashi to be captain but it doesn't seem like. Both get angry and start to throw bottles around. The inmates get angry because Deepak broke his own sipper. Angry words are exchanged and everyone gets involved. All. For. A. Sipper.

09:30 pm

The task resumes, and Somi is disqualified by Rohit. Somi breaks out in tears. Deepak scores the next egg and asks for Saba's statue but gets convinced to break Srishty's. Deepak scores another and aims to disqualify Rohit.

09: 45 pm

A verbal spat breaks out between Karanvir Bohra and Surabhi Rana - as always. Surabhi wins the next egg and disqualifies Urvashi Vani! Poor thing is crushed, especially after Deepak tries hard to get the housemates to help her.

.@KVBohra ko ‘BB poultry farm’ task mein anda na milne par #SurbhiRana ne maare unhe taane, jisse chhid gayi hai unke beech jung. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/jFxNpYTRkv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2018

09:59 pmThe huge fight breaks out as Deepak targets KV for giving away Urvashi's statue. Urvashi confronts Surabhi Rana about it and more screaming takes place. KV tries to steal Megha's eggs and succeeds. Deepak then disqualifies Surabhi Rana.