Bigg Boss 12 Day 39 Written Update: Can Megha handle the spice?

The tasks are getting wilder and are intensifying to weed out the losers from the winners and Megha Dhadhe is no loser. See what happens when the Bigg Boss train saunters into the house and brings along chillies and whatnot. Let's what this episode has in hold for us.

09:10 pm

The bid for the captaincy is won by Megha, Somi and Deepak. While the other inmates rejoice, Karanvir sheds a few tears since he loses after being left alone during the task. Romil consoles KV and makes him see the error of his ways.

09:20 pm

The main captaincy task takes place and hell breaks over about the rules of the task. The last leg of this task is that the three contenders have to stay inside a train compartment for as long as they can. The remaining contestants have to use the set ingredients like bitter-gourd, tabasco and wasabi amongst others and try to de-board the contenders. Bigg Boss elected Shivashish as the task sanchaalak.

09:30 pm

The housemates discuss their support to the captaincy contenders. The task starts and Megha is subjected to a spoonful of Wasabi. Deepak has to gulp a whole lot of chilli sauce! Deepak is targetted again with green chillis, but Sreesanth helps out with a little honey.

09:45 pm

Megha is forced to eat a whole bitter-gourd, which is followed by green chilli paste. Megha starts to throw up and the others hope that she'll give up.

09:59 pm

Somi is subjected to a shot of Tabasco and Sree urges her to puke. She is then subjected to chilli paste and has to chew green chillies. Her sister, Saba, tries to encourage her from the outside. Somi leaves the train and is disqualified.