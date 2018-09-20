Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 written update: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik win the first game of thrones

8. 59 pm

Day 4 of Bigg Boss promised to be promising. The promos released by Colors TV ensured that viewers were in for a rollercoaster ride on Thursday in the house. Right from the first captainship bomb, a fun-filled task which includes Anup Jalota as the king and more, all of it unfolded on the show.

9:10 pm

Taking over from yesterday, the housemates wake up to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's song, Baadshah O Baadshah. We get a glimpse of the so-called couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu pulling each others leg and indulging in a bit of flirting. What a view, Anupji on a treadmill and his love giggling at him. The contestants were soon called to the living area and Bigg Boss declares that only female housemates will have the right to fight and become the first captain of the house. But there was a catch, one jodi vs one single female.

The housemates are ready to fight for the title of the 'Captain'! Who would you want to see as the first captain of the #BB12 house? #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ncfPP4g3Ne — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2018

We’re then shown a moment when the single celebrities are seen inside the bedroom area discussing who among Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode wants to be the captain. They can select only one among the two. Meanwhile, all the jodis listen to the captain speech given by Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Saba-Somi Khan. But it looks the jodis are not conviced with the fake and forced speech of the Jaipur sisters.

9:20 pm

The voice of Bigg Boss echoes inside the house where the contestants are quizzed about the final name from the singles and the jodis team for the captainship. It’s TV bahu Dipika Kakar vs commoners Kriti-Roshmi.

The nominated ladies were then presented with a task for the captainship, one in which they need to impress rajkumar Anup (yep, that's right). The girl who lures the raja and gets the maximum number of roses will be titled as the FIRST captain of the house.

9:30 pm

All the housemates surround raja Anup Jalota, who’s donning a paper-made crown and enjoying all the attention. The others can be seen having a laughing session of sorts with him. Amidst all the laughter, on the other end of the house, Shivashish Mishra is upset with Shreesanth for using foul language on him. Shreesanth seems to be successfully annoying a new person every day.

Cut to the garden area, we see King Anup distributing a rose to Roshmi Banik as she swims in the pool and shows her sultry side. All the sultriness aside, the pool time was followed by the bhajan maestro humming to Baby Doll for the housemates.

Between all the fun-filled scenes, the smart as a fox Deepak Thakur snatches the roses from Dipika's hand and hides himself in the bathroom. All the inmates discuss his move as being absolutely wrong. But all is fair in the Bigg Boss house. Right?

9:40 pm

After a while, Deepak comes out of the washroom and hand overs the snatched bunch of roses to Roshmi. Bigg Boss then asks Dipika or Kriti-Roshmi who has the maximum number of roses and it's obviously Kriti and Roshmi who win, as they try Saam Daam Dand Bhed.

So here we are with the first captains of the house. Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik now have hot seat!

9:50 pm

Cut straight to the bedroom scene and we see the bad boys of the house, Sreesanth and Shivashish having an heated argument once again. We wonder when hell will broke lose between the two. While the guys were having a heated argument in the bedroom, it was one of the Khan sisters vs Deepak Thakur in the garden area. The Jaipur babe accused Deepak of interrupting and having an opinion when two people are talking.

9:58 pm

Day 4 ends with a fighting session between Deepak and the Khan sisters and the baddie Sree and Shivashish. Shivashish Mishra's jodi Saurabh Patel cries as he feels Shivashish is the culprit here.

Stay tuned to in.com for the updates on Bigg Boss 12!