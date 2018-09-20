image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 written update: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik win the first game of thrones

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 written update: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik win the first game of thrones

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 20 2018, 10.08 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir BohraSalman KhanShivashish MishrasreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: While Dipika Kakar sobs, Bhajan singer Anup Jalota hums Baby Doll
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: I will never give my approval, says Jasleen's father on her love affair with Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde defends Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s love

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Jasleen Matharu fiercely defends Anup Jalota