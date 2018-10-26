Bigg Boss 12 Day 40: A rebellion is brewing against captain Deepak

Some like it hot, some like it spicy, but Megha Dhade is none of these people. In an attempt to ensure that Megha loses the captaincy slot, the housemates are making it impossible for her to continue. An assault of hot and spicy food is unleashed upon the Marathi actor. Have a look:

09:10 pm

Deepak is being fed chillies and Megha is being fed various chilli sauces. A verbal spat broke out between Megha and Deepak and it looks like the heat is getting to both. Megha pukes! Megha seems to be at her breaking point. The other inmates come in to help Megha.

.@meghadhade is finding it quite tough to handle the captaincy task. How much longer can she survive this task? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/IYnKjSZ995 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 26, 2018

09:20 pm

Megha tries to strike a deal with the others and it looks like it is working! She strikes the deal and walks out of the train, making Deepak the captain of the week.

09:30 pm

The inmates don't want to obey Deepak as a captain and are planning not to do in any chores in protest. Another verbal spat breaks out between Shivashish and Deepak about the chores.

09:45 pm

The Bigg Boss house inmates have to now decide who deserves to go to the kaalkothri/jail. Saba, Rohit, and Shiv will are given a chance to speak to Bigg Boss in the confession room about who they think should go to jail.

Kya bina koi gunah kiye hi jana padega #JasleenMatharu aur @sreesanth36 ko Kaal Kothri mein? Tune in to #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM to find out. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/5vLJbBg9LZ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 26, 2018

09:59 pm

Jasleen, Sreesanth and Shivashish are sentenced to this week's jail term. Sreesanth decides he isn't going to jail. Jasleen has a screaming match with Deepak and Surabhi Rana about her jail sentence. Sreesanth finally goes to jail after a huge scene. He yells at Bigg Boss and takes off his mic. After being reprimanded by Bigg Boss, he puts on his mic.