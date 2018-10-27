Bigg Boss 12 day 41: Salman Khan slams Sreesanth for his growing ruthless behaviour

Bigg Boss 12 so far has been all about Sreesanth and his tantrums and looks like host aur dost, Salman Khan will be picking up on this favourite contestant for his uninvited behaviour on the show tonight. Right from addressing his attitude-filled way of dealing with few inmates to even commenting on Rohit Suchanti's sexuality, Salman will make sure that Sree feels guilty. Catch all the drama ahead!

Taking over from yesterday, the show starts with Salman Khan dressed in a bright yellow jacket giving viewers a recap of what actually happened in the gone-by week. He also made the revelation that it's going to be a DOUBLE eviction this week. Moving onto the exciting part, Salman then shows the viewers how Deepak Thakur and Sreesanth get into a verbal spat wherein Sree tags Deepak 'poor'.

Cut straight to Salman Khan entering the ghar through the TV and asking the contestants who according to them deserves to be tagged a the khalnayak (villain) of the gone-by week. Well, most of them picked up Deepak Thakur's name but Salman stated it is Sreesanth who is the villain of the house. The commoners start applauding the Dabangg star's decision to take a stand for wrong.

P.S: Surbhi Rana feels that it's Sreesanth's bad karma that made him visits jail almost every week.

We see Salman Khan giving it back to Sreesanth for passing nasty comments towards Deepak Thakur. The ace cricketer had called Mr Thakur poor and the one with low standards. Further, Salman also highlighted how abusive is Sreesanth in the house towards the inmates. Well, Sree did not agree that he is abusive, but when his friend Dipika Kakar confirmed that he does make use of foul language, the pacer stays all mum.

Also, Surbhi Rana being herself leaves no stone unturned to make her point that Sree has been entirely wrong in the ghar. Amidst the humiliating allegations on Sreesanth, we see him turning from an aggressive man to a cry baby, as he lands himself inside the bathroom crying out loud. Oh boy, looks like the pacer has learned a lesson a hard way.

After a lot of heated argument, we finally see the house laughing about how Dipika Kakar was a little bit low when the kitchen finally landed into the wild card entrant Megha Dhade's kitty. Oh we feel sorry for you Miss Kakar, seems like someone is here to snatch the limelight from you.

Well, looks like the controversial house can never keep calm as again the Bajrangi Bhaijaan talks about an incident wherein the celebs took a jibe at wild card entrant Rohit Suchanti's sexuality. That's just not it as Salman shows the housemates a clip where Shivashish Mishra, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, and Jasleen Matharu indulge in a conversation saying that Rohit swings both sides and is gay. The video also shows Sree mocking Rohit and commenting on his purple shorts adding the line that 'purple is a new black'. Well, disgusting enough, this comes after the judiciary giving the LGBTQ+ peeps the right to breath freely now in the society. Totally unacceptable!

.@sreesanth36 kyun hain chup @imrohitsuchanti ke itna bura bhala kehne ke baad bhi? Kya yeh unki koi nayi strategy hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB12. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/7lpS9BlJlc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2018

P.S: Karanvir wants to come clean and so he states that his double finger gesture was for Srishty Rode with regards to her engagement scenes and not on Rohit.

Cut straight to an unaware Rohit Suchanti about digs on his sexuality, we see him charging up on Shivashish Mishra and also telling the beefed up lad that he'll hit him his with shoes.

Finally, Salman Khan makes his presence felt back through the TV and makes the boys understand that jokes on someone's sexual preferences is totally not sane. Rohit in between speaks up to Shivashish and Sreesanth that he is a straight man. Well, a clarification was not required Rohit but your choice at last.

After a power-packed day, the episode finally comes to an end with Salman creating suspense over this week's eviction. Rumour has it that Saba Khan and Anup Jalota will bid adieu to the show this week. Excited much? So are we.

